Lane Kiffin names great college football coach of all time

LSU formally announced Lane Kiffin as its new head coach on November 30, accepting a seven-year deal that, according to reports, pays roughly $12 million per year.

The hire ended weeks of speculation, and the coach left Ole Miss immediately, meaning he will not coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff.

Before rebuilding Florida Atlantic (2017-2019) and then Ole Miss (2020-2025), Kiffin served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator under Nick Saban (2014-2016).

The two share an extensive history, with Saban long acknowledging Kiffin’s role in modernizing Alabama’s offense.

Reports also indicate Saban influenced Kiffin’s move to LSU, a program Saban once led from 2000 to 2004.

On December 6, SEC social channels posted a photo of Nick Saban and his wife, Terry (“Miss Terry”), labeling them "Mr. & Mrs. College Football."

On Friday, Kiffin replied on X with a brief nod to Saban’s all-time status: “🐐🐐.”

Saban’s head-coaching resume spans Toledo (1990), Michigan State (1995-1999), LSU (2000-2004), and Alabama (2007-2023).

Across 28 seasons as an FBS head coach, he compiled a record of 297-71-1 and won seven national championships (LSU 2003; Alabama 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020).

He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame (Class of 2025) with numbers and honors that place him at or near the top of modern college-football coaching history.

ESPN personality Nick Saban does the Guns Up gesture toward Texas Tech students before a Big 12 Conference football game at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Statistically and by championships, Saban is arguably the most decorated coach in the modern FBS era (most national titles, sustained dynasty at Alabama).

Paul “Bear” Bryant is the most common comparison point, with six national championships over 25 seasons at Alabama and 323 career wins, the third-most in major-college history.

Knute Rockne also enters the discussion, owning the all-time winning percentage record (.881), three national titles at Notre Dame, and a pioneering influence on tactics, branding, and the forward pass.

The “G.O.A.T.” label remains subjective, but Saban’s seven titles and .806 career winning percentage present a strong case.

