College football player Kevon Walker dies at 18
The college football community mourns the loss of St. Francis University football player Kevon Walker, who was found unresponsive in his bed by his teammates, according to WJAC-TV.
Walker was 18 years old.
A toxicology report is pending and police hope it will determine a cause of death, although authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play.
Walker had been “feeling ill” lately, according to authorities.
“The entirety of the department is heartbroken over the tragic and untimely loss of Kevon,” Saint Francis athletic director James Downer said in a statement.
“Although his time at St. Francis was short, he made a positive impact on the football program, was well-liked and respected among the team, and showed the promise of a very bright future with the Red Flash.
“Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with Kevon’s family, loved ones, teammates, and coaches during this incredibly challenging time.”
Walker was a graduate of Canisius High School in Buffalo, N.Y., whose principal reacted to the news with a tribute to the school’s alumnus.
“Kevon was a larger-than-life presence in so many ways in our building,” school principal Tom Coppola said, via WGRZ.
“His graduation from Canisius High School was such a great day for he and his family, it was awesome on that day to see him so proud. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”
