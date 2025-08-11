College football player accused of hiding murder suspects in dorm room: report
A college football player has been accused of hiding two men accused of murder in his dorm room a few weeks before the start of the 2025 season.
LSU freshman running back J.T. Lindsey surrendered himself to campus police on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on two felony counts of accessory after the fact to second degree murder, his attorney told WAFB.
Lindsey is accused of helping two people who are wanted on murder charges to stay in his LSU dorm room earlier this year, according to the arrest warrant seen by the network.
The two people, one 17 and the other 18, are accused of killing a 17-year-old in a fatal shooting in Alexandria, La., earlier this year.
Lindsey has been temporarily suspended from all football activities by the LSU program until the resolution of his felony charges.
The freshman’s bond was set at $5,000 and he was released later on Friday, according to the WAFB report.
LSU police were contacted by the U.S. Marshal on Aug. 4 and asked for help in locating the suspects, according to the arrest warrant.
That’s when the investigation led authorities to the suspects in Lindsey’s room.
U.S. Marshals contacted the LSU police department on Aug. 4, and were able to locate the suspects by using recent surveillance footage, spotting them in and around Riverbend Hall and eventually both were found inside Lindsey’s dorm room there.
One of the accused murder suspects was using Lindsey’s personal LSU identification card and was able to use Lindsey’s pin code, allowing him to come and go from the apartment and dorm building.
Lindsey was seen with the two suspects in surveillance footage as far back as July 24 and the suspects were seen entering and leaving the building without Lindsey on several occasions.
Law enforcement officials said they found multiple firearms in the dorm room, including two AR-15 rifles, a Draco, and a Glock, according to the WAFB report.
Lindsey’s attorney told the network that the LSU running back did not know the two were accused of murder and that he was taking part in football camp at the time.
The attorney also said that Lindsey is not alleged to be involved in the alleged crimes of the people who were arrested.
“JT Lindsey is adamant that he is innocent of any alleged criminal misconduct and any allegations of wrongdoing against him,” Lindsey’s attorney said.
“He is fully cooperating with authorities and looks forward to clearing his name as quickly as possible... He was unaware that the individuals arrested had committed any crimes or that they had been accused of any crimes, or that they were wanted by the police for questioning when he allowed them to stay at his apartment.”
The attorney added: “Had he known that the individuals were accused of any crimes or wanted by the police, he would not have allowed them into his apartment or associated with them in any manner.”
The arrest warrant claims that Lindsey did know the two suspects, both of whom he was friends with, were wanted for murder.
Lindsey was a consensus four-star recruit and considered the No. 7 running back in the nation and the No. 4 prospect from Louisiana, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
