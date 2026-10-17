College Football Player Tyler Ulrich Dies After Traumatic In-Game Injury

Southern Nazarene safety Tyler Ulrich died this week after suffering a severe injury during a game on Oct. 10 against Ouachita Baptist, the university announced.

A sophomore at the Division II school based in Oklahoma, the 21-year-old Ulrich was taken to the hospital and looked after for five days before his passing. This weekend’s game against Southwestern Oklahoma State was canceled.

Last week’s game against Ouachita Baptist was delayed for almost an hour as Ulrich received medical attention on the field before being taken to the hospital.

Ulrich was one of Southern Nazarene’s most accomplished defensive players this season. He recorded 36 total tackles, ranking third on the team in that category.

The school reacts to Ulrich's death

Southern Nazarene confirmed Ulrich’s death in a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our SNU football player, Tyler Ulrich,” the school’s athletic department said in an X post.

“This loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew him. We ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer.”

Southern Nazarene head football coach Dustin Hada paid tribute to Ulrich on his X account following the player’s death, saying he was a “Man of God, ultimate example of quiet strength, loyal, worker, joyous. That’s who Tyler was!! ”

The school further responded to the tragedy in a Facebook post.

“This loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. We ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer during this incredibly difficult time,” the school said.

Ulrich’s high school coach pays tribute

Jason Vines, who coached Ulrich as a prep player at Azle High in Texas, recalled his former player’s character on and off the field.

“Tyler is built. He is. He looks like a professional football player to me. When I think of good, I think of Tyler Ulrich. One of the sweetest young men I’ve ever been around, and ever known,” he said, via KOCO News.

Not the first college football player to die this season

Earlier this year, MicahJo Barnett, a running back at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., died during his team’s season opener on Aug. 29, the school said.

Emergency responders were called to the field to treat Barnett before taking him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.