College Football Playoff bracket predictions: Bowl game projections for CFP teams

After a full weekend of conference championship games, the College Football Playoff bracket is starting to take shape just hours before the official edition is unveiled on Sunday. There is still plenty of debate starting with Alabama, Notre Dame and Miami.

Alabama's underwhelming performance in the SEC Championship calls into question their chances to make the College Football Playoff. How will the committee handle Notre Dame and Miami with the Canes notching an early season victory over the Irish?

As a reminder, the four first-round games all take place on the campus of the higher ranked team. From there, the Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl host the final eight teams. The Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl then host this season's semifinal matchups.

Our projected top four seeds will advance to the next round and secure a first-round bye. No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Texas Tech round out our top seeds.

You didn't ask, but here is my bracket for tomorrow (I like Notre Dame more than the committee): pic.twitter.com/ks3ufAeohE — Philip Rossman-Reich (@philiprr_OMD) December 7, 2025

The College Football Playoff gets started on Friday, Dec. 19. Here's a look at the College Football Playoff bowl projections based on our predicted rankings following the conference championship games.

No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Oregon

James Madison received a massive boost with Duke's win over Virginia. The ACC is likely going to be left out of the CFP bracket.

Oregon will be a sizable favorite against JMU. The winner of this game is projected to face No. 4 Texas Tech if our predicted rankings hold.

No. 11 Tulane vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

The Grove is going to be an epic scene for the school's first home playoff game. With Lane Kiffin officially packing up his office, the focus turns back to the games as Tulane looks for revenge from the team's earlier 45-10 loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 20. In our projections, No. 3 Ohio State awaits the winner of this matchup.

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

As fate would have it, the SEC schedule continues despite Alabama's dud in the SEC Championship. The committee does not want to set a precedent where playing in your conference championship game can hurt your postseason chances.

Kalen DeBoer on if the SECCG results should affect Alabama’s playoff chances:



“If this game applies to and takes away from our resume- I don’t think that’s right. I really don’t.



I think the precedent’s been set.” pic.twitter.com/x4HfEJPGW4 — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) December 7, 2025

If Alabama can notch a road win at Kyle Field, the Crimson Tide could face No. 2 Georgia for the third time this season. Alabama and Texas A&M did not play in the regular season.

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

Perhaps the committee has a late change of heart and ranks Miami above Notre Dame. It is reasonable to think that nothing this weekend will change their evaluation since neither team played.

"We're very deserving of being in this playoff."



Marcus Freeman makes the case for @NDFootball to make the CFP ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3EUOrpg3FG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

Oklahoma has proven capable of playing against anybody, and Notre Dame is surging at just the right time. No. 1 Indiana would face the winner of this clash, potentially providing a rematch of last season's postseason matchup against Notre Dame.