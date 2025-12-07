College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Alabama, Notre Dame in CFP bracket?

The updated College Football Playoff rankings face plenty of complications following the conference title games ahead of Sunday's release of the final CFP bracket. Alabama's underwhelming performance in the SEC Championship puts their College Football Playoff fate in serious doubt.

BYU and Alabama's losses potentially open the door for Miami to be back in the postseason picture. There is also the question of whether Miami will continue to be ranked behind Notre Dame, despite the Hurricanes' holding a win over the Irish.

Meanwhile, if Duke defeats Virginia, the door is open for the ACC to be absent from the CFP bracket. James Madison would likely join Tulane in the College Football Playoff.

The following College Football Playoff rankings predictions were made ahead of the Big Ten and ACC title games. These projections will be updated once the two conference title games have been completed.

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

A win over Indiana would all but guarantee Ohio State the No. 1 seed, but a loss opens up a chance for Georgia to pass the Buckeyes. Ohio State has been one of the most complete teams this season.

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia avenged a previous loss to Alabama and looks to be the hotest team in the country. The Dawgs are surging at just the right time. Georgia's performance in the SEC Championship should have the Dawgs jump the loser of the Big Ten Championship.

Georgia players brought out a belt after beating Bama pic.twitter.com/5WmahhTyjq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana made a statement earlier this season with an upset win over Oregon and never looked back. Like Ohio State, Indiana has been one of the most consistent teams in college football.

No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech left no doubt on who the best team is in the Big 12 with another dominant win over BYU. The Red Raiders are expected to earn a first-round bye.

Texas Tech saved a spot in its trophy room for its first-ever Big 12 championship. There’s a block on it that reads: BELIEVE.



The Red Raiders are finally bringing one home to Lubbock. pic.twitter.com/zTojjWpL8t — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 6, 2025

No. 5 Oregon Ducks

Oregon is posed to secure the first at-large spot and host Tulane, Virginia, James Madison or Duke. The Ducks do not earn a first-round bye but did get an extra week off by not playing in the Big Ten title game.

No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Perhaps the Ole Miss players were not insistent on Lake Kiffin sticking around after turning in his two weeks' notice. It will be worth watching how Ole Miss responds, but don't be surprised if the Rebels are motivated to make a run with all the drama in the rearview mirror.

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M will look to follow Ohio State's blueprint from last season. Have your worst performance of the season against a rival and bounce back by winning the national championship. Marcel Reed and company will still be a dangerous out in the postseason.

No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

Things played out perfectly during the conference championship matchups for Oklahoma to host a first-round playoff game. The additional time off could help a rested John Mateer find his previous form.

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The committee left the door open for Miami to pass Notre Dame in the final rankings, despite neither team playing this weekend. If the committee has not valued Miami's head-to-head win over Notre Dame by now, it is hard to imagine things changing with no more data points.

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

If Alabama misses the College Football Playoff, it leaves the door open for teams to opt out of playing in future conference championship games. Does Alabama deserve to be in over teams like Miami or Texas?

Put Notre Dame & Miami in the College Football Playoff — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 7, 2025

It is hard to say, but the SEC and Big Ten are already threatening anarchy amid the current debate on playoff expansion. The committee avoids an offseason disaster by keeping Bama in the field.

No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers

Fans rooting for chaos are massive Duke fans versus Virginia. Assuming the Cavaliers win, the ACC champs should punch their ticket to the postseason. A loss would likely send James Madison as a surprise entrant into the CFP bracket.

No. 12 Tulane Green Wave

It looks like the Jon Sumrall era in New Orleans will continue just a little while longer. Tulane showed no signs of Sumrall's departure to Florida impacting the team.

The Green Wave will do their best impression of "The Last Dance." Remember, some of these Tulane players are also playing for a chance to make the move to Florida with Sumrall.