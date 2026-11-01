College Football Playoff Committee Faces Difficult Decisions After Chaotic Week 9

Just when the College Football Playoff picture appeared to be coming into focus, Week 9 delivered another reminder that nothing is guaranteed in college football.

Seven ranked teams suffered losses on Saturday, including No. 2 Ohio State, which fell 30-18 to USC in one of the biggest surprises of the weekend.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Miami narrowly escaped North Carolina, Indiana needed overtime to survive Minnesota, and several other playoff contenders strengthened their resumes with convincing victories.

Now, with the first official College Football Playoff rankings scheduled to be released Tuesday, November 3, the selection committee faces several difficult decisions that could help shape the national championship race.

Ohio State's Loss Complicates College Football Playoff Picture

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Perhaps no result from Saturday will create more debate than Ohio State's loss to USC.

The Buckeyes entered the weekend ranked No. 2 nationally, but their second defeat of the season raises questions about where they belong among the country's top contenders.

Ohio State was playing without injured starting quarterback Julian Sayin, forcing backup Luke Fahey into a difficult road environment against the Trojans.

While the circumstances surrounding the loss will undoubtedly be part of the conversation, the committee must determine how Ohio State's overall resume compares to teams with fewer losses.

That becomes particularly interesting when examining undefeated Big Ten contenders Indiana and UCLA, along with other programs fighting for positioning near the top of the rankings.

Ohio State is far from eliminated from playoff consideration, but its margin for error has become considerably smaller.

Miami, Georgia Present Interesting No. 1 Debate

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Ohio State wasn't the only national championship contender that gave the committee something to consider.

No. 1 Miami survived a serious scare against North Carolina, escaping with a 38-35 victory to remain unbeaten.

The Hurricanes continue to find ways to win, but their narrow escape came on the same afternoon that No. 3 Georgia delivered an impressive 27-8 victory over rival Florida.

The Bulldogs have positioned themselves among the nation's strongest contenders, and their latest performance could strengthen their argument for the top spot.

Utah also made a statement, rolling past Cincinnati 49-25 to remain undefeated and strengthen its position in the Big 12 championship race.

The committee must now weigh impressive victories against undefeated records, strength of schedule, and the overall quality of each team's resume.

SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 Create Difficult Playoff Decisions

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Beyond determining which team deserves the No. 1 ranking, the committee must begin sorting through an increasingly complicated conference landscape.

The SEC features several teams capable of competing for playoff spots, including Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Alabama, and Texas.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten has undefeated contenders Indiana and UCLA, along with Ohio State and other programs attempting to remain in the national championship conversation.

The Big 12 presents another interesting situation.

Utah and BYU remain undefeated, while Texas Tech strengthened its resume with a 34-26 victory over Arizona.

How the committee compares these teams, particularly when evaluating conference strength and quality victories, could become one of the biggest storylines throughout November.

First College Football Playoff Rankings Could Set the Tone for November

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The first College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Although the initial rankings won't determine the final 12-team field, they will provide the clearest indication yet of how the committee views the nation's leading contenders.

More importantly, they will establish an early pecking order as several programs prepare for critical November matchups.

After another unpredictable Saturday, the committee has plenty to consider.

And if the first nine weeks have taught us anything, it's that the playoff picture is unlikely to become any clearer without a few more surprises.