Move Over Miami: New College Football Hopeful Takes No. 1 Projected Playoff Ranking

As was expected, Miami jumped the field to become the new No. 1 team in the latest college football rankings, but looking ahead in the current playoff bracketology suggests another contender program could have the advantage in the committee room.

Coming out of the first half of the 2026 college football season, where do things stand in the latest playoff rankings projections?

No. 1 Georgia

SEC champion. We still think the Bulldogs are the most well-rounded team in college football. The loss to Auburn doesn’t help, but that was more from being exhausted after beating Alabama than any structural problem on this roster.

No. 2 Miami

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ACC champion. Going to Notre Dame in three weeks will sort this out more clearly, but overall the selectors will likely think more of the SEC champion’s gauntlet than what the Hurricanes will have gone through.

No. 3 Indiana

Big Ten champion. If Nick Marsh’s foot is a few inches to the right, the Hoosiers beat the Buckeyes. And now with OSU facing a massive injury problem, Curt Cignetti’s team could actually be back in front for the Big Ten title.

No. 4 Texas Tech

Big 12 champion. The Red Raiders are neck-and-neck with BYU in the Big 12, along with Utah, but have the more favorable schedule to get to and win the conference championship game.

No. 5 Ole Miss

SEC runner-up. Everything’s still being sorted out in the SEC, but the Rebels have taken important steps to potentially getting out in front of now two-loss Alabama. They host Georgia in a couple weeks in a matchup the selectors will be watching very closely.

No. 6 BYU

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Big 12 runner-up. A win over Notre Dame is a feather in the Cougars’ cap, but they still need to beat Utah on the road. Any slip-ups there, and the Utes could easily take a playoff spot at their rival’s expense. Especially if they beat ranked Houston on Saturday.

No. 7 Tennessee

At-large. A win over Alabama is one of the best in the country, especially one where the Vols’ defense held their rival to 10 points. They can run the ball very well, but elevating their quarterback play is still the decisive question for this team.

No. 8 Ohio State

Big Ten runner-up. Jeremiah Smith may be the best wideout to ever play for the Buckeyes, but who’s throwing him the ball to make those highlight-reel grabs?

They still have the overall talent gap edge to make the Big Ten title game, but potentially not having the injured quarterback Julian Sayin on the field carves a massive dent into their offensive production.

No. 9 UCLA

At-large. Not having Nico Iamaleava hasn’t hurt the Bruins offense yet, coming away with a gritty win at Wisconsin. With the quarterback out for the year, they still have a shot to run the table or lose one game against an easy schedule. Just USC remains as a tougher out.

No. 10 Notre Dame

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At-large. The Irish needed to beat BYU on the road, because right now they don’t have a very good win, and we’re projecting them to lose at home to Miami. Staying ranked in the top dozen will ensure a playoff berth for Notre Dame, though, thanks to a deal they have with the playoff selectors.

No. 11 Kentucky

At-large. Wins against LSU and now Oklahoma put the Wildcats in position to strike. Currently tied for first in the SEC, their defense got four takeaways from the Sooners on the road last weekend. Going to Tennessee, hosting Florida, and visiting Missouri will define who this team is more.

No. 12 Boise State

Group of Six representative. This was going to be the week we put James Madison in this spot after its inspiring 7-0 start. But the Dukes’ surprise loss to Appalachian State on Thursday instead put a massive dent in their College Football Playoff chances.

Back to the Broncos we go. They’re still playing well in the Pac-12, among the 10 best rushing attacks in college football, and are just a touchdown loss at Oregon away from being undefeated.