College Football Playoff Contender Represents What's Wrong With the Sport

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are what is wrong with college football in this new era.

College football has become a way for teams to spend the most money to build a championship team. It is the easy way out. Some programs have money, and some don't, which is why this new era has been heavily criticized.

Texas Tech Has Become the Face of NIL

The Red Raiders, with all of their oil money, continue to spend a ridiculous amount on building their rosters. That worked well in 2025, resulting in the program's first College Football Playoff appearance. However, money can only get you so far. It is then up to the players and the coaches to perform at a high level to get you further.

For Texas Tech, that didn't happen as they lost 23-0 to Oregon in the playoff.

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire looks on. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Why Are Fans Rooting Against the Red Raiders?

The traditionalist college football fan hates Texas Tech because they represent everything that is against the sport. It's buying all the talent. It's being brazen about it. It's talking about how much money they have, all their oil money. That's why "The Film Guy Network" host Brooks Austin has the Red Raiders as one of the most hated teams in college football this season.

"What's really throwing me is your question of if they lost a game, they shouldn't, who would be happiest, or what largest group of people would be happiest?" Austin said. "Texas Tech losing games that they shouldn't this year is going to be something people love to pile on."

Brooks is right. Fans can't wait to brag right back to Texas Tech fans when they lose, and Red Raider fans have to take it. You can't, on one hand, flaunt your money and brag about what you can do in the portal and recruiting, but then, when the other fans give it right back when you lose, get mad. You have to be able to take it.

Success Brings a Bigger Target

The reality is, Texas Tech fans shouldn't care what others think. They are playing by the rules. The issue isn't Texas Tech; it's what the NCAA has allowed the sport to become. The Red Raiders are just the prime example of what the sport has become. That's why they get the hate.

Texas Tech is exactly the reason so many were against paying players legally. Because it would turn into a contest of who has the most money. But the one thing the Red Raiders have to worry about is that boosters are more than happy to send you whatever amount you need to land a recruit in the early stages. But they want to see results. Are they happy enough with just winning the Big 12 and making the CFP? Probably not.

They won't be satisfied until Texas Tech wins a national championship. But will they keep funding the NIL if the Red Raiders continue to fall short?