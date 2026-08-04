The 2026 college football season will get underway later this month, with 16 teams taking the field in Week 0. Then the race will be on for the College Football Playoff and to unseat the Indiana Hoosiers.

Texas A&M Breaks Through in Year 2 Under Mike Elko

The Texas A&M Aggies are a team hoping to do that and become the first SEC program to win the national championship since the Georgia Bulldogs won back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

The Aggies broke through last season in Year 2 of the Mike Elko era. He led the team to an 11-2 season and their first berth in the College Football Playoff. Texas A&M's run in the playoff was cut short after falling to the Miami Hurricanes at home 10-3.

But there is reason for optimism for the Aggies heading into the 2026 season. Texas A&M ranks tied for No. 12 in the country in returning production at 65%. The Aggies return 67% of their offensive production and 63% of their defensive production.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star quarterback Marcel Reed is the most notable returnee. He threw for 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while rushing for 493 yards and six scores. He has some of the best Heisman odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Paul Finebaum Says Texas A&M Isn't Getting Enough Attention

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he believes Texas A&M isn't being talked about enough in the national landscape.

"I think you are right," Finebaum said. "I think they are one of those teams that aren't getting much attention at all."

Can Texas A&M Thrive with a New Playcaller?

The biggest question mark for the Aggies this upcoming season is how well the offense will perform. Reed had a strong first year as the full-time starter; however, that was under offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who left to become the head coach of his alma mater.

Elko promoted co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins to be the playcaller. Wiggins has never been a primary playcaller before. So, this will be a new experience for him.

Texas A&M has already proven it can compete with the SEC's best under Elko. Now the challenge is to show that last season was the beginning of something sustainable, rather than a one-year breakthrough. With Reed back under center and one of the nation's most experienced rosters returning, the pieces are in place for another playoff run.

Ultimately, the Aggies' ceiling may come down to Wiggins. If he can smoothly take over the offense and continue Reed's development, Texas A&M has the talent to compete for an SEC championship and a national title.

If the offense stalls under a first-time playcaller, however, the Aggies could find themselves taking a step backward in one of the toughest conferences in college football.