College Football Playoff Contender's Path Takes Ugly Turn After Shocking Loss

One of college football’s surprise teams looking to punch its way into the national playoff picture just saw its burgeoning chances take a massive hit after a surprise loss in the early Week 8 action.

James Madison entered Thursday night as one of the last undefeated teams in FBS and a leading contender for the Group of Six automatic College Football Playoff berth.

By the end of a chaotic night, that path looked far more difficult. If not closed entirely.

Dramatic Overtime Collapse in the Mountains

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James Madison led a spirited comeback late, forcing overtime when quarterback Camden Coleman scored from 6 yards out with 3 seconds left in regulation. That capped a clutch drive that included two fourth-down conversions.

But it wasn’t enough to finish the job. In overtime, the Dukes got the ball first but stalled after an 11-yard loss on a trick play, and then Morgan Suarez’s 47-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright.

His counterpart, App State’s James London, made good on his kick from 40 yards, completing the Mountaineers’ 34-31 win, handing head coach Billy Napier his first defeat since taking over the James Madison program.

Playoff Picture Shifts Toward Boise State

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The result dealt a significant blow to the Dukes’ chances of returning to the 12-team playoff as the highest-ranked Group of Six team.

They had been viewed as a serious threat thanks to their perfect record, even if their strength of schedule lagged behind some peers.

With the loss, Boise State moves back into an even clearer position as the Group of Six favorite. The Broncos, ranked No. 21 entering the week at 5-1, control their own destiny more than any other non-Power conference contender.

Their only defeat came by a touchdown against Oregon in the opener, giving them a stronger overall résumé argument than a one-loss James Madison side that must now navigate a tougher remaining schedule and needs help elsewhere.

Other G6 hopefuls such as Oregon State, UTSA, and New Mexico remain in the mix, but Boise State’s combination of ranking, recent form, and remaining path stands out most clearly after Thursday’s upset.

What Comes Next for the Dukes

James Madison still controls its conference destiny to a degree and can remain relevant with a strong finish and Sun Belt title.

Yet the margin for error is gone. One loss in a competitive Group of Six landscape will almost certainly prove costly, especially this deep into the season.

App State’s victory also tightens the Sun Belt race and gives the Mountaineers renewed life under coach Dowell Loggains. For JMU, the road to the playoff just became steeper and far less certain.