College Football Playoff adds two to selection committee for 2025
Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen and veteran administrator and former athletic director Jeff Long have been appointed to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee ahead of the 2025 season.
Members of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee are charged with creating the official CFP Top 25 rankings and then appointing the final 12 teams to be included in the playoff.
“We are pleased to have Troy and Jeff join the committee,” College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark said in a statement.
“Troy berings a long commitment to college athletics to our group and previous experience as a member of the FCS Selection Committee, while Jeff, as the first chairman of the CFP selection committee (2014-15) will step in immediately and provide an experienced voice in the room.”
Dannen previously served as a member of the NCAA Constitution Committee and the Division I Transformation Committee, and was the former chairman of the NCAA Football Competition Committee and a member of the Football Oversight Committee.
Long has a 40-year experience working as a former coach and administrator, including a 22-year stretch in tenures as the athletic director at Kansas, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, and Eastern Kentucky.
He also served on the NCAA Management Council, the NCAA Sports and Wagering Task Force, and the NCAA Championships/Sports Management Cabinet.
