College Football Powerhouse That Has the Biggest Problem Despite Being 2-0

In the early weeks of any college football season, even strong starts can reveal some underlying challenges that demand attention before they become structural problems later in the year in more consequential situations.

Despite a perfect 2-0 start highlighted by a big second half against Kentucky in the SEC opener, Alabama is still facing such questions before entering the heart of the conference schedule.

While the Crimson Tide’s defense has performed at basically the level it was expected to, and the ground offense has shown some critical progress, quarterback consistency, offensive line reliability, and overall physical identity remain key areas of continued development going forward.

Quarterback Inconsistency

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Keelon Russell posted a decidedly mixed outing in his first career road start. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown against Kentucky, but also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, accounting for three first half turnovers that included a pick-six, drawing some criticism from head coach Kalen DeBoer for his decision making and the need for cleaner throwing lanes.

Russell owned the sloppy mistakes and admitted the game felt slow early. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb already identified areas where the quarterback could improve, including timing, footwork, and off-schedule plays as areas to work on after the opener.

While Russell settled and played more effectively after the halftime break, his early struggles still underscore the steep learning curve he faces as a first-time starter against what will be a schedule loaded with physical SEC defenses like LSU, Georgia, and Tennessee, teams that won’t be as generous as Kentucky in enabling comebacks.

Offensive Line Continuity and Protection Issues

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Alabama’s rebuilt offensive line continues to generate scrutiny. Starting right guard Michael Carroll missed the Kentucky game with a concussion, forcing readjustments that contributed to the group allowing four sacks on Russell during the first half. The unit also committed several penalties, one of which nullified a potential touchdown run.

Although the line stabilized after halftime and supported what became a productive ground attack – Bama ran for 5 yards in the first half, but 150 in the second – protection and consistency remain a work in progress.

Significant personnel turnover from the previous season and the ongoing integration under the new coaching staff leave questions about reliability against stronger defensive fronts they’re yet to play.

Physicality and Long-Term Identity

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Historically poor rushing production last season had Alabama ranking near the very bottom nationally, exposing a physicality gap that became undeniable in marquee games and especially in the postseason. Improved output has emerged through two games, especially in the backfield’s marked improvement against Kentucky.

But those first half struggles still indicate that sustained dominance at the line of scrimmage has not yet been fully secured. Playing tougher in the trenches remains essential as the schedule intensifies in the coming weeks, and could be the difference between Alabama being a contender or a pretender.