Alabama vs. Kentucky Score Prediction by Expert Football Model

A notable SEC football opener kicks off from Kroger Field as new-look Kentucky and first-year coach Will Stein take on their first major opponent in Alabama and its new redshirt freshman quarterback.

Keelon Russell looked the part in his first career start for the Crimson Tide, but so did Kenny Minchey, the Kentucky transfer quarterback, and the Wildcats’ defense bottled up one of the better mobile signal callers in the country in last week’s opener.

What do the experts make of the matchup? For that, we turn to the SP+ college football model to compare the Crimson Tide and Wildcats, and use it to lock in our prediction.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Score Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Opener?

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As might be expected, the model is siding with the Tide, but in a close game.

SP+ predicts that Alabama will defeat Kentucky by a projected score of 28 to 19 and will win the game by an expected margin of 9.0 points in the process.

The model gives the Crimson Tide a solid 71 percent chance of victory.

SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”

How good is it this season? So far, the SP+ college football prediction model is 28-22-1 in its picks against the spread with a 55.9 win percentage.

What We Think Will Happen: Does the Tide Roll Again?

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Alabama did what they were supposed to in the 2026 debut against East Carolina, with Russell covering 256 yards in the air and another 86 on the ground with a touchdown, and this will be his first big test working behind this offensive line, which, along with the Tide’s previously nonexistent run game, will be under the microscope in this matchup.

Kentucky has the bodies to throw elbows at the line of scrimmage. Youngstown State has one of the better ground offenses in the subdivision and this front seven had little issue stopping it from gaining momentum, and succeeded in containing their quarterback.

Minchey had over 300 yards passing and UK totaled more than 200 rushing yards last weekend, but it’s no secret the Crimson Tide front line defenders are in another stratosphere. Bama’s secondary eventually closes down any passing lanes the Wildcats want open, but they can hang around with the Tide’s backs for a while.

Line: Alabama -10.5, 49.5

What happens? Alabama beats Kentucky, but doesn’t cover the spread.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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