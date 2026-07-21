College Football Powerhouse Left Outside SEC’s Top 5 in Preseason Poll

The LSU Tigers are one of the biggest storylines heading into SEC media days.

The Tigers made a bold move last season, firing head coach Brian Kelly midway through his fourth year despite him winning at least nine games in each of his first three seasons. LSU then moved quickly, hiring Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin following the regular season.

Lane Kiffin Faces Immediate Pressure in First Season at LSU

Kiffin built Ole Miss into one of the top programs in the country during his time in Oxford. He posted a 55-19 record over six seasons, including four campaigns with double-digit victories.

His best season came in 2025, when he guided the Rebels to an 11-1 record and the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

Now, Kiffin arrives in Baton Rouge with enormous expectations surrounding his future. Those expectations are driven not only by what Kiffin accomplished at Ole Miss but also by what LSU believes Kelly failed to accomplish.

Kelly consistently kept LSU competitive, but the Tigers never reached the championship level the program expects. He never led LSU to a College Football Playoff appearance during his tenure.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to athletic director Verge Ausberry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LSU fan base and administration expect the program to consistently compete for College Football Playoff appearances and national championships. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), which measures team strength and projects future performance, is bullish on the Tigers entering the season.

The FPI ranks LSU No. 9 nationally while projecting an 8-4 season. It also gives the Tigers a 39.7% chance to reach the College Football Playoff and a 3.5% chance to win the national championship.

247Sports Not High on LSU

However, 247Sports has a more cautious outlook for LSU entering the 2026 season. In its preseason poll, it ranks LSU No. 7 in the SEC behind the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners.

If that's the type of season Kiffin has in his first year, that likely won't sit well with the fan base. The transfer portal has made it so that fans don't have as much patience as they once did. Kiffin pulled off the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class, led by star quarterback Sam Leavitt. So, he will be expected to win immediately.

LSU's September Schedule Could Define Kiffin's First Season

Ultimately, Kiffin's first season could be defined by how LSU handles one of the toughest September schedules in college football. The Tigers play the Clemson Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas A&M Aggies in the first month. A strong start could set them up for a strong season, but a slow start could derail it before it even gets going.

Kiffin has walked into one of the most demanding jobs in college football, but he also has one of the best opportunities. LSU has the resources, talent and expectations needed to compete for championships.

The biggest challenge will be proving that the Tigers can turn offseason excitement into results immediately. A strong start against a brutal early schedule could quickly establish Kiffin as the coach who finally gets LSU back into the national championship conversation.