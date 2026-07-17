Josh Pate Says College Football Fans Won't Change Their Minds About SEC Coach

Lane Kiffin is one of the most controversial figures in college football. Fans either love him or hate him.

Lane Kiffin Makes Controversial Move

Kiffin became even bigger news after he chose to leave his comfy job as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels following six incredible seasons, during which he built them into a powerhouse. He went 55-19 during his six seasons. That included four double-digit-win seasons in his final five years at the helm.

His best season was in 2025 when he led the Rebels to an 11-1 season and a berth in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

However, he wasn't able to coach the Rebels during their run because he took the LSU job. That move caused a ton of backlash, especially for Ole Miss fans.

Then, this offseason, he's doubled down on the hatred with some of the things he's said about the school and town of Oxford this season. Kiffin said it was hard to get players to come to Ole Miss because their families didn't want them living there. Those comments have rubbed many nationally the wrong way.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Pate Names Lane Kififn One of College Football's Biggest Villains

On "Josh Pate's College Football Show," the college football analyst was listing the four biggest villains in college football. He named Kiffin as one of the four.

"The public is not changing how they feel," Pate said. "I'm sure there's a large enough portion of the college football public that thinks Lane Kiffin did something wrong by taking the LSU job. That they'll villainize him."

Kiffin is someone who likely won't shy away from the villain role. He will likely fully embrace it, as he did when he left the Tennessee Volunteers in a similar fashion to take the USC job. But for Kiffin, his job isn't to worry about what the national narrative is about him; it's about winning football games and getting the Tigers back to relevance in the SEC.

At LSU, Winning Will Matter More Than Public Opinion

At LSU, national championships and competing in the conference have become the standard. Nothing less. That's why Brian Kelly was fired during the season last year, despite having three straight nine-or-more-win seasons to start his tenure.

Kiffin has never been someone who worries about being universally liked. Throughout his career, he has embraced criticism and used it as motivation. Now at LSU, though, the conversation will ultimately be decided by what happens on the field.

If Kiffin can turn the Tigers into an SEC and national championship contender, the controversy surrounding his departure from Ole Miss and his comments this offseason will become an afterthought. If he cannot, the same criticism that has followed him throughout his career will only grow louder.