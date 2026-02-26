College Football Powerhouse Predicted to Have Toughest QB Battle in 2026 Season

The old saying is that a team with two quarterbacks has no quarterbacks. But in fact, a team with two quarterbacks can have one big problem. While some teams have managed to be successful splitting snaps, for the most part, college football squads pick a starter and ride with him. But at least one college football power has a big decision to make.

Is experience the deciding factor in the nation's top 2026 QB battle? Should the player with more snaps and more years of experience control? Or does the player with the highest upside get the nod? Or will both somehow play? This is the dilemma surrounding Alabama football.

Bama's Battle

Bleacher Report's David Kenyon recently tabbed the Tide as the "most notable" QB battle heading into 2026. Austin Mack, who transferred over to Alabama from Washington with coach Kalen DeBoer, is the most veteran and experienced passer, while Keelon Russell is the explosive high-potential standout.

Mack and Russell

Mack was a 2023 recruit at Washington. He was ranked as a four-star passer by 247sports, where he ended up the No. 73 ranked player in the class. He redshirted in 2023 and then transferred to Alabama with his coach. Mack played in one game and threw three passes in 2024, but then was Ty Simpson's backup in 2025. Mack threw 32 passes, passing for a pair of touchdowns against Louisiana-Monroe and seeing the most action in the Tide's blowout loss to Indiana.

Mack has gone 26 for 35 for 267 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for another 22 yards and a touchdown. The 6'6" passer is a capable pocket passer who is well-versed in Kalen DeBoer's system.

Veteran Austin Mack has the experience advantage in Alabama's QB battle. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Russell was the No. 2 player nationally in the 2025 class per 247, behind only Bryce Underwood. The 6'3" Russell is a top-level passer who is also probably a bit more athletic and able to run than Mack. He played in two games and will be a redshirt freshman in 2025.

Russell played in lopsided wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois, going 11 for 15 for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 17 yards. David Kenyon noted Russell's "dynamic skill set" as the factor in his expectation that the freshman ends up winning the starting job.

A Possible Key Factor?

The x-factor in the competition may be the possible hot seat for DeBoer. After a pair of four-loss seasons, the head coach may not feel safe being patient and taking the safer option. If Russell shines, either Alabama plays well enough to get DeBoer off the hot seat or any calls for caution might resonate a little more with a promising young quarterback.