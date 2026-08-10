College Football Program Charged ESPN $4,500 to Host College GameDay in 2024

Over the past 30 or so years, ESPN's College GameDay has become a staple of fall Saturdays around the country, with several generations of college football fans growing up watching the iconic kickoff show.

Watching Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, and the legendary Lee Corso travel to the site of any given weekend's biggest matchup and seeing the energy and pageantry of the fans in attendance for the live broadcast has become a staple in the sport, and having the honor of hosting the event has long been viewed as a badge of honor.

Normally, programs and institutions are so pumped to have the kind of national spotlight that College GameDay brings that they allow the cast and crew to set up on site free of charge, waiving whatever normal fee they would charge for productions of that size in any other circumstance.

This is usually the norm, but On3's Nick Kosko recently reported that one school in particular decided to charge the Worldwide Leader in Sports to set up all their equipment for the broadcast back in 2024.

The program in question was the Cal Golden Bears, who reportedly sent ESPN a $4,500 bill when the GameDay crew made the trip out west to Berkley for the first time ever for a Week 5 showdown between the Golden Bears and No. 8 Miami.

"During that season, Cal started 3-0, which included a win over Auburn on the road," Kosko writes. "Despite losing to Florida State in Week 4, ESPN decided to bring the pregame show to campus for the first time when they hosted No. 8 Miami."

Kosko goes on to say that this was probably just a case of "first-time jitters" for the Cal administration, and that ESPN certainly got its money's worth with the Golden Bear fans showing out in force for the broadcast.

The game itself was also a barnburner, with Cal and then quarterback Fernando Mendoza running up a massive lead heading into the final quarter, only for the Canes to score 21 straight points and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, sending the Golden Bears on to an abysmal 6-7 finish on the season.

College GameDay Curse?

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) talks to the crowd on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's hard to imagine anybody feeling pity for a multi-billion-dollar media giant just because they had to pay a $ 4,500 fee. That being said, Cal has been on a downward slide since GameDay came to Berkley on that fateful early October Saturday.

Since that game against Miami, the Golden Bears have won just 10 games and were forced to make a coaching change. Meanwhile, their starting QB during that game transferred, won the Heisman, led his new team to a National Championship, and got drafted first overall.

Coincidence? Yes, but it's still an interesting story that offers a peek behind the veil into what goes into producing these massive programs. If new head coach Tosh Lupoi can get things back on track, then maybe College GameDay will make another trip to lovely Northern California in 2026.