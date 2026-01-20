Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza does the unexpected after national championship win

The confetti fell on Hard Rock Stadium and erased nearly a century and a half of football futility for Indiana University. Fernando Mendoza stood at the center of the celebration after leading the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 record and a national championship.

The 22-year-old quarterback delivered a gritty performance against the Miami Hurricanes to secure the 27-21 victory in his hometown.

Mendoza usually carries himself with the polish of a seasoned politician or a corporate executive. He built a reputation throughout the season for giving thoughtful and grammatically pristine interviews that often sound like prepared speeches. His polite demeanor and sophisticated vocabulary became a trademark that endeared him to fans and media alike.

The raw emotion of capturing the program's first title caused that carefully cultivated mask to slip during the postgame celebration. The Heisman Trophy winner joined ESPN host Rece Davis on the broadcast podium and let his excitement get the best of him.

The adrenaline of the moment pushed the normally composed quarterback to deliver a message that required a bleep button.

Fernando Mendoza delivers uncensored message to Hoosier fans

The uncharacteristic slip occurred moments after the clock hit zero in Miami Gardens. Davis asked the quarterback to describe his emotions following the historic triumph. Mendoza initially stuck to his script, giving glory to God and praising the players standing behind him.

He then looked into the camera and shouted, "Let's (expletive) go!" to a national television audience. The outburst was a stark departure from the player who typically discusses synergy and corporate migration during media availability.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passed for 186 yards and ran in a critical rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza had physically sacrificed himself to reach that podium. He threw for 186 yards but made the game’s defining play with his legs. The quarterback converted a crucial fourth-down attempt late in the fourth quarter by leaping horizontally for a 12-yard touchdown.

He told ESPN reporter Holly Rowe that he was willing to "die for the team" while sporting a bloodied arm and split lip. Mendoza explained that the team needed him to go airborne to execute the play. He credited the offensive line for blocking perfectly, helping the squad reach a common goal.

When you’re a national champion you can say whatever you want on national broadcast



— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) January 20, 2026

The Miami native admitted that beating his hometown team was particularly sweet. The Hurricanes had previously declined to offer him a walk-on spot coming out of high school. He described the victory as a "full circle moment" after playing in front of friends and family.

The win capped a remarkable two-year turnaround under head coach Curt Cignetti. Indiana transformed from a program with over 700 historical losses into a national power. Mendoza thanked the coaching staff for taking a chance on a former two-star recruit when others looked the other way.

