College Football Program Makes History After Unprecedented Decision

Akron unveiled a rather unconventional promotion for its 2026 home opener on Tuesday.

The Zips' social media team announced that a fortunate fan will have the privilege of scripting their first offensive drive against Robert Morris on Sept. 12. The fan will be selected in a random drawing of season ticket holders, and the season ticket holders boost their chances of winning the drawing if they refer other season ticket holders.

The package includes several other privileges in addition to calling plays. The winner will field questions in a pre-game press conference and will sit in the coaches' box to call their scripted plays during the game.

The bizarre promotion went viral across the internet, capturing the attention of multiple sports media personalities. Prices for Akron football season tickets sat at $75 at the time the promotion was announced, an offer many of these personalities could not refuse.

The deal was so affordable that it was gone within 48 hours. On Thursday morning, Front Office Sports reported that Akron's suites were sold out for the first time in program history as a result of the promotion.

How is this promotion beneficial for Akron's football program?

The most obvious benefit for Akron in allowing one of its season ticket holders to call its first offensive drive is an increase in revenue.

Players departing for Power Four programs is the harsh reality for a Group of Six programs in the era of NIL and the NCAA transfer portal. None of these programs possesses the resources to pay their stars when larger programs come knocking, and few players will turn down an opportunity to showcase themselves on a larger stage.

The affordability of Akron's season tickets likely limits the potential gains from the promotion, but it's a monetary injection nonetheless. Every dollar is necessary to keep a college football program functioning, especially the programs residing outside of the Power Four realm.

Additionally, the Zips needed some positive attention entering the 2026 season. Akron has not been to a bowl game since 2017 and is in search of its first winning finish to a season since its 2015 Potato Bowl victory over Utah State.

Akron's 5-7 finish in 2025 was its best in Joe Moorhead's previous four seasons on the job, but its ceiling was low from the start. The Zips were banned from postseason contention by the NCAA in May of 2025 due to a substandard academic progression rate.