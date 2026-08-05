College Football Program Plans to Allow One Fan to Become Offensive Coordinator in Week 2

Mike Leach once pulled his future kicker out of the stands after he nailed a kick for a promotional contest at Texas Tech in 2008.

Matt Williams finished his career 22-of-28 on field goal attempts and 149-of-150 on extra point attempts with the Red Raiders. Leach was desperate for a kicker at that moment, but he would never let one of his loyal fans touch his air raid offense.

In a first-of-its-kind idea, Akron is allowing one lucky fan to coordinate its opening offensive drive for its home opener against Robert Morris on Sept. 12. The drawing will be conducted among season ticket holders, and participants increase their odds of winning the drawing if they refer other season ticket holders to the drawing.

"With the head coach, of course," Akron's social media team added about the drawing. "This hasn't been done before, but we're not crazy."

How much did Akron retain from its 2025 offense?

Akron Zips running back Jordan Gant celebrates his touchdown against Duquesne during the first half Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback aside, the fan offensive coordinator will have plenty of veteran offensive weapons to work with on their scripted drive.

In the backfield, the Zips return a proven running back in Jordan Gant, who rushed for 1,032 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

Akron also returns two of its three most productive wide receivers from last season: Marcel Williams, who led the corps with 45 receptions for 641 yards and two touchdowns, and Kyan Mason, who caught 33 passes for 481 yards and five more touchdowns.

South Dakota transfer Brandon Smith is the Zips' only new addition up front. The other four starters were in the program last season, and three of them started multiple games for the Zips.

How losable of a game is Robert Morris for Akron?

The Governors are sandwiched between each of the Zips' two toughest games of the season: a trip to Wake Forest on Sept. 3 and another trip to Minnesota on Sept. 19. The good news for Akron (and whichever fan is calling the plays) is that Robert Morris is coming off a dreadful 3-9 campaign in 2025.

The Governors' lone FBS matchup last season was a 45-3 blowout loss to West Virginia in the season.

Additionally, Akron has steadily improved against FCS competition in Joe Moorhead's previous four seasons on the job; the Zips barely got through St. Francis and Morgan State in 2022 and 2023, but they posted their largest margin of victory over an FCS foe with their 51-7 win over Duquesne last year.