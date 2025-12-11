The 2025 college football regular season has officially reached its end.

12 college football programs were selected for the 2025 College Football Playoff field on Sunday. 70 more college football programs have accepted invitations to participate in bowl games from late December into the first two days of January.

Beginning on Jan. 2, 2026, college football players will have the opportunity to enter the NCAA transfer portal for 15 days. Many college football players have already declared their intent to enter the transfer portal before it officially opens.

Among the players who have declared their intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal is Tulsa tight end Brody Foley. He will be seeking out his third school for his final year of eligibility in the 2026 offseason.

NEW: Tulsa all-conference TE Brody Foley is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The 6-foot-6, 260-pound TE posted 37 catches for 528 yards and 7 TDs. Also rushed for 2 TDS. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/UZpK7S6KyC — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 11, 2025

The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder committed to Tom Allen and Indiana as a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. He redshirted in his first season with the Hoosiers and did not play in any games.

Foley primarily worked on special teams for the Hoosiers in 2023 and 2024. He appeared on 13 offensive snaps in 2024 and was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team in each of his final two seasons with the Hoosiers.

Foley entered the transfer portal in the 2025 offseason and wound up at Tulsa. He logged 37 receptions and a team-high 528 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions with the Golden Hurricane. His 2025 season high for receiving yards in a game was 126 at East Carolina.

Foley's efforts landed him on the 2025 All-American Conference first team. Linebacker Ray Coney was the Golden Hurricane's only other member of the 2025 All-American Conference first team.

Tulsa finished the 2025 regular season with non-conference wins over Abilene Christian (35-7), at Oklahoma State (19-12) and against Oregon State (31-14). The lone non-conference loss was at New Mexico State (21-14).

The Golden Hurricane did not win a home game in conference play in 2025. The losses were against Navy (42-23), Tulane (31-14), Temple (38-37) and UAB (31-24).

Tulsa's lone win in conference play was at Army (26-25) on Nov. 22. The losses were at Memphis (45-7), at East Carolina (41-27) and Florida Atlantic (40-21).

The Golden Hurricane finished the 2025 regular season 4-8, two wins shy of bowl eligibility. It was head coach Tre Lamb's first season on the job and a one-game improvement from the Golden Hurricane's final season under Kevin Wilson.