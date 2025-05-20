College football programs could face expulsion from conferences if they don't sign binding contract: report
Key leaders from college football’s major conferences are circulating a binding document that would completely transform how player compensation rules are enforced in the sport going forward, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.
The contract would create a new College Sports Commission, an entity designed towards enforcing those rules, and would require all Power Four schools to sign it or risk being thrown out of their conferences and having member schools refuse to play against them.
“You have to sign it, or we don’t play you,” one athletic director who has viewed the document said, per the report.
In addition, the deal would limit the ability of schools to sue over any enforcement decisions in a move that would radically reshape rule governance in college football.
Should the document be signed, the commission would create an enforcement power that would make schools subject to decisions by an official NIL clearinghouse that would judge whether deals are in line with perceived market value.
It would also ensure that schools are in compliance with the forthcoming House vs. NCAA settlement that is expected in the near future and will allow schools to directly pay players for the first time in college sports history.
The prospective agreement and the commission it aims to create comes as several states are looking to craft laws that could prevent the House settlement from being legally enforceable, most recently Tennessee.
Gov. Bill Lee signed a Senate Bill that would allow state schools and their NIL sports collectives to break House settlement rules and prevent college sports’ enforcement bodies from penalizing those schools.
It’s a direct challenge to the NCAA and power conferences’ ability to regulate revenue-sharing with student-athletes.
And now in response, some of college football’s leaders are hoping to get out in front of that development and bring their member schools in line.
--