Super Bowl LX is set to kick off this Sunday, February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. The most-watched football game on the calendar will draw interest from all corners of the sport, but fans of several college football programs will have increased interest in this year’s game due to strong representation from their respective schools.

When it comes to teams best-represented in this year’s Super Bowl, several blue blood college programs are unsurprisingly at the top. A few surprise contenders show up further down the list, however. In the Transfer Portal era there are players who spent time at multiple institutions during their collegiate careers, but this list features the schools that a player was drafted or signed from when entering the League.

1. Alabama (7)

Former Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) and defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) now team up for New England, and will look to help the Patriots win Super Bowl LX. | Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Boasting the largest number of former players on NFL rosters this season, it comes as no surprise that Alabama leads off this list as well. The roster of Alabama alumni in Sunday’s Super Bowl is pretty evenly dispersed, with three players on New England’s active roster and four on Seattle’s.

Former Crimson Tide defensive tackle and NFL veteran Christian Barmore is expected to start for New England on Sunday, while tight end CJ Dippre and linebacker Anfernee Jennings will contribute in a reserve role. On Seattle’s side, cornerback Josh Jobe won a national title at Alabama and will be looking to complement that with a Super Bowl alongside fellow former Tide players Jalen Milroe, Robbie Ouzts and Jarran Reed.

2. LSU (5)

The rivalry between Alabama and LSU even exists at the professional level, with the Tigers checking in just behind their SEC brethren boasting five former players set to play Sunday. Four of those players are on New England’s active roster, led by starting offensive tackle Will Campbell, starting wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, starting outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson as well as reserve linebacker Bradyn Swinson. Seattle will feature former LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford as a starter on their interior offensive line.

T-3. Michigan (4)

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald was the defensive coordinator at Michigan during the 2021 season under Jim Harbaugh. | Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Michigan fans long-cheered on alumnus Tom Brady when he was winning Super Bowls for the New England Patriots, but their rooting interest for Super Bowl LX may shift to Seattle since the Seahawks featuring three former players as well as head coach Mike MacDonald, who was the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator during their 2021 season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Starting offensive guard Michael Onwenu is Michigan’s sole representative on New England’s roster, while tight end AJ Barner, offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi and defensive lineman Mike Morris will suit up for Seattle on Sunday.

T-3. USC (4)

It should not be a surprise that all four former USC players in this year’s Super Bowl are playing for Seattle, considering former USC head coach Pete Carroll lead the Seahawks for 14 seasons until 2023. Former USC linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and defensive tackle Leonard Williams were brought in during Carroll’s reign in the Emerald City. However, quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive tackle Brandon Pili are new arrivals this year. Nevertheless, that quartet gives previously uncommitted Trojan fans obvious rooting interest in Sunday’s contest.

T-5. Auburn, Illinois, Minnesota, N.C. State, Ohio State, Texas (3)

Mike Vrabel was a player and coach at Ohio State before embarking on an NFL coaching career that led him to this year's Super Bowl as head coach of the New England Patriots. | FRED SQUILLANTE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Six college programs are expected to have three total players active in the Super Bowl. If there is a tiebreaker here, it should probably go to Ohio State since New England head coach Mike Vrabel also played for the Buckeyes and was an assistant at his alma mater from 2011-2013. Vrabel coaches two former Buckeyes on New England’s active roster in running back Treveyon Henderson and offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. The third former Buckeye player in this year’s Super Bowl is Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the Seahawks in receiving this season.

Fellow Big Ten programs Illinois and Minnesota also feature three former players in Super Bowl LX. The Illini are represented on New England’s roster by quarterback Tommy DeVito, who spent his final collegiate season in Champaign after transferring from Syracuse, as well as offensive tackle Vederian Lowe. Former first round pick Devon Witherspoon, meanwhile, is expected to start at cornerback for the Seahawks on Sunday. Minnesota’s trio of representatives consists of New England linebacker Jack Gibbens, as well as tight end Jack Kallerup and linebacker Boye Mafe who will suit up for the Seahawks.

Former Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis III is set to start for New England in Sunday's Super Bowl. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Former Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis III is set to start for New England’s defense in Super Bowl LX, while another former Tiger cornerback, Nehemiah Pritchett, as well as former Auburn linebacker Derick Hall are set to go for Seattle. Texas will be represented by former players Brenden Schooler, as safety for New England, as well as punter Michael Dickson and defensive lineman Byron Murphy II on Seattle’s squad.

N.C. State rounds out the six programs represented by three former players on active rosters for Sunday’s Super Bowl. Veteran offensive center Garrett Bradbury is expected to start, while reserve defensive lineman Cory Durden will be in a backup role for New England. Former Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas, meanwhile, should start for Seattle’s defense Sunday.