College football's scariest stadium rankings draws Lane Kiffin reaction

Social media football arguments are seemingly eternal and it turns out that even Lane Kiffin might be keeping an eye on them. A recent social media posting of a list of scariest college football stadiums drew a reaction from the new LSU boss.

Kiffin, having recently inked a $91 million deal as the new boss of the LSU Tigers, is seemingly always ready to engage with the world at large via social media. While the 50-year old Kiffin has seemingly matured, he's no stranger to Internet trash talk and still frequently resurfaces online.

Kiffin backs up scariest stadiums list

In a recent ranking of scariest college football stadium's, Kiffin's new home, LSU's Tiger Stadium was adjudged the scariest spot. The new LSU coach weighed in with an agreeable emoji.

List Details

The underlying ranking, Top 10 scariest places to play at night, is long on SEC content. Not only is Kiffin's current destination atop the list, but two schools where he also coached, Alabama and Tennessee, factor in the top seven stadiums listed. Five of the top seven stadiums are SEC stadiums, with Georgia's Sanford Stadium and Texas A&M's Kyle Field also entering the list.

Those SEC stadiums are also five of the nine largest colege football stadiums in terms of seating capacity. Of the five non-SEC stadiums on the scariest places list, three top Big Ten stadiums made appearances, with Penn State fourth, Oregon fifth, and Ohio State ninth. The list was rounded out with a pair of ACC locations-- Florida State and Clemson at eighth and tenth respectively.

LSU at Tiger Stadium

But LSU is long noted as a legendary college football location for night games. Known as Death Valley, Tiger Stadium seats 102,321, second only to Kyle Field in SEC terms. Tiger Stadium has been repeatedly chosen as the toughest place to play in college football. Famously, in a 1988 game, the sounds from Tiger Stadium registered on a nearby seismograph machine as an earthquake. LSU was once infamous for putting a live Tiger mascot (in a cage) near the visiting team locker room so the noises from an amped up tiger merely added to the stadium situation.

LSU has maintained a winning percentage of just over 77% in night games since 1960. But the Tigers have been tough on head coaches in recent seasons, firing Ed Orgeron two years after a 15-0 season and national championship in 2019. Brian Kelly was 34-14 before LSU booted him out in mid-2025. But Kiffin will be banking on that home field advantage to get LSU back to championship form. He'll likely be reminding people on the Internet about it if he does.