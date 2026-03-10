College Football Rankings: Best & Worst SEC Towns

We are in the midst of a long college football offseason, and SEC fans are already looking ahead to the upcoming schedule. One way to have some fun is rankings, and the SEC has some of the best college towns in the country.

Whether it is a night game in Baton Rouge or the unique food scene in Athens, there is plenty of depth for these SEC cities. Unfortunately, this means some really great SEC towns are going to be ranked at the bottom.

If it is a fall Saturday in the South, it is going to be hard not to have a good time in any SEC city. Be sure to also check out our Big 12 power rankings of cities.

Here's a look at SI's latest power rankings for the top SEC college towns.

No. 1 Athens (University of Georgia)

Georgia has it covered when it comes to having one of the top college football teams in the country. Now, the gameday experience has caught up with the loaded roster.

A trip to Athens goes beyond just the game. Catch one of your favorite bands at Georgia Theatre the night before, grab breakfast at Mama's Boy, coffee at Jittery Joe's or simply stop in at any of the numerous bars or restaurants on the walk to Sanford Stadium.

Be sure to have that Athens roadtrip playlist ready with bands like R.E.M., Widespead Panic, Drive-By-Truckers and Futurebirds from the area. Atlanta is less than two hours away if you also want to experience life in the big city.

No. 2 Austin (University of Texas)

From the thriving food scene to catching live music on Sixth Street, it is hard to go wrong in Austin. Barbecue lovers have plenty of great options including Terry Black's and Franklin.

For the more active fans, check out the trail along Lady Bird Lake. Those willing to drive can stay at some epic Airbnbs on Lake Travis.

On the field, Steve Sarkisian has helped make Texas relevant again. The chance to see Arch Manning in person does not hurt either.

No. 3 Nashville (Vanderbilt University)

Nashville does not really count as a college town, but it is impossible not to have fun on a visit to Tennessee. Despite what Nick Saban may have said, Vanderbilt is now an underrated gameday experience.

I had a chance to catch Diego Pavia and the Commodores in Vandy's brand new club section last season. It is quite the experience as the school spared no experience in the rennovations.

You may run into your favorite country star or comedian Nate Bargatze on a Vandy gameday.

After the game, head to Robert's Western World on Broadway for live music and a Recession Special. Check out the iconic Tootsie's with multiple floors of musical acts.

If you are looking for more modern vibes, musicians like Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen are among the stars who have lent their name to the countless venues on Broadway.

Vandy is not just a one-hit wonder. The Commodores flipped the top quarterback recruit in the country from joining Kirby Smart's Dawgs as Jared Curtis is set to star for his hometown team.

No. 4 Oxford (Ole Miss)

Saturday, ESPN's @CollegeGameDay returns to The Grove @OleMiss for just the second time#TBT to @katyperry's LEGENDARY guest picker appearance on Oct. 4, 2014 pic.twitter.com/J5EibuM0sB — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 11, 2021

With or without Lane Kiffin, Oxford is still one of the best college towns in America. Tailgating at "The Grove" should be high on anyone's bucket list. City Grocery is on my personal bucket list to eat at sooner rather than later.

No. 5 Auburn

🔥 Auburn goes all out with the halftime shows at night pic.twitter.com/yNmvbcrPPN — Auburn Tigers | AL.com (@aldotcomTigers) November 24, 2024

From grabbing a lemonade at Toomer's Drugs to checking out Toomer's Corner, there are no shortage of options at Auburn. The gameday experience is worth the trip to Auburn itself, but there are also plenty of great places to eat and drink to keep you in the city long after the game is over.

No. 6 Baton Rouge (LSU)

Final Callin’ Baton Rouge of the year as LSU leads OU 34-17 pic.twitter.com/KWft6AiyoS — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) December 1, 2024

LSU tops the list when it comes to the gameday experience. Baton Rouge's famous food scene and tailgating environment is hard to top.

Seeing LSU play at home is always a good idea, but hearing Garth Brooks' "Callin' Baton Rouge" during a night game just hits different.

No. 7 Knoxville (University of Tennessee)

Any time you can sailgate before a game, the city is going to be high on my list. The rankings factor in the entire town, not just the gameday experience.

Regardless, a trip to Tennessee in the fall is tough to top, especially with Neyland Stadium serving as the grand finale.

No. 8 College Station (Texas A&M University)

• Fans showed out at 11am

• Security allows you to roam the stadium

• WiFi worked incredibly well

• Free drink refill stations throughout

• Tickets were reasonably priced



Kyle Field is awesome. Highly recommend 👍 pic.twitter.com/oROh0wfAYZ — College Football Campus Tour (@cfbcampustour) October 5, 2024

All Kyle Field does is go up with an estimated capacity of more than 102,000 fans. If the stadium was not enough to entice you, the Midnight Yell itself is a bucket list item.

No. 9 Norman (University of Oklahoma)

After visiting Norman, it is one of the more underrated places to watch a college football game. Oklahoma has done a good job of paying homage to their storied history with statues outside the stadium.

This might be the nicest group of fans I've ever met at a tailgate.

No. 10 Tuscaloosa (University of Alabama)

📍PICK SIX ROADTRIP



#2 GEORGIA @ #4 ALABAMA



As always, let’s hear your best recommendations for Tuscaloosa pic.twitter.com/UplMcpnb3g — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 23, 2024

Alabama is not used to being ranked this low, but Tuscaloosa is still a must-visit for any college football fan. Eating a biscuit at Rama Jama's with a view of Bryant-Denny Stadium is a 10 out of 10. So is eating barbecue and checking out the pit at Archibald.

No. 11 Lexington (University of Kentucky)

We love Lexington. Turns out a lot of people do.



Lexington was named the No. 4 Small City in America in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. (In the fall, we'd argue it's No. 1.)



🔗https://t.co/Y04zC0rCAX pic.twitter.com/GB56DHlDSl — KSR (@KSRonX) October 3, 2024

It pains me that Lexington is this low, because few things are better than tailgating at a horse racing track. You can do just that at Keeneland.

From bourbon to horses, Lexington has you covered. The only challenge is Kentucky's football team has left a lot to be desired in recent years. If this were a ranking of college basketball cities, Lexington would be near the top.

There is a reason to be optimistic about Kentucky football with Will Stein now leading the program.

12. Columbia (University of South Carolina)

The story of Sandstorm at South Carolina is legendary 🤙 @ESPNMcGee | @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/P6SbAewxdZ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 5, 2024

Check out one of the Cockabooses, grab some local barbecue, but whatever you do, don't miss the lead-up to kickoff. Make sure to check out South Carolina's traditional opening festivities with "Sandstorm" blaring.

No. 13 Gainesville (University of Florida)

When the Gators are winning, few environments are more intimidating than "The Swamp." Yet, Gainesville lacks some of the small-town charm that several of the other SEC schools possess.

There is still plenty to like about Gainesville. Stopping by Steve Spurrier's restaurant (Spurrier's Gridiron Grille) or The Swamp (restaurant not the stadium) is a good start.

No. 14 Columbia (University of Missouri)

Where in the USA 🇺🇸 is this?

A. Bloomington, Indiana

B. Madison, Wisconsin

C. Columbia, Missouri

D. Lexington, Kentucky pic.twitter.com/q0lebE3aS2 — Where is this? (@CsabaSzekely7) January 31, 2026

Missouri continues to be an odd fit in the SEC. Columbia itself seems like a good city, especially for those who love being in nature.

No. 15 Fayetteville (University of Arkansas)

There is quite literally nowhere better to live in SEC country than Fayetteville, Arkansas.



For the EIGHTH year in a row, our home has been named a Top 10 place to live, coming in 11 spots higher than the next SEC town. pic.twitter.com/owwxf10IOC — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) May 16, 2023

This one pains me because I'm currently the Arkansas coach in a nerdy NCAA dynasty with old college friends. The SEC was a big step up from my previous gig at San Diego State, but no one wants to hear about my video game resume.

Fayetteville looks like a lovely place and the Hogs boast a good gameday environment. Competing in the SEC city power rankings is not an easy task.

No. 16 Starkville (Mississippi State)

Thanks to the cow bells, Starkville won't sneak up on anyone. After three straight losing seasons, things have been bleak at Mississippi State. The good news is the program has one of the best mascots in the country.