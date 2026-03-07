College Football Recruiting Rankings Shift After Flurry of Commitments

The 2027 college football recruiting world underwent significant changes in recent days as several high-profile prospects announced their verbal commitments. These decisions have caused a notable shift in the team rankings, impacting the early outlook for several Power Four programs.

Programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma, and Miami added blue-chip talent to their respective classes, strengthening their positions at the top of the national leaderboard. The influx of talent suggests a highly competitive cycle as teams look to secure foundations for the future.

These commitments provide a clearer picture of the national recruiting hierarchy as the 2027 cycle begins to take shape. With multiple four-star prospects off the board, coaching staffs are now adjusting their remaining targets to fill specific positional needs.

Recent commitments are changing the 2027 recruiting rankings

The national recruiting race intensified Friday with several four-star announcements that altered the top 25. Georgia secured a commitment from four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse, who chose the Bulldogs over Texas and Florida. Outhouse noted, "Feels good to finally be a DAWG let’s do it!!"

Oklahoma also made a major move by landing elite linebacker Cooper Witten, the son of former NFL star Jason Witten. The younger Witten joins a Sooners class that currently ranks No. 3 nationally with 14 total commitments, including one five-star and eight four-star prospects.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables landed a commitment from Cooper Witten, the son of Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jason Witten. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In the ACC, Miami bolstered its receiving corps by landing elite wideout Nick Lennear, the No. 4-ranked receiver in the 2027 class. Meanwhile, Louisville climbed to No. 14 after four-star cornerback Jordan Haskins chose the Cardinals, stating, "Card Nation I’m home!"

The Big Ten saw movement as Wisconsin added 6-foot-5 edge rusher Isaac Miller, while Ole Miss strengthened its defensive front with four-star lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker. These additions have created a highly congested top tier in the national standings.

Top 25 team recruiting rankings for 2027

Latest update as of March 7 per On3:

Ohio State: 9 commits (2 five-stars, 4 four-stars) Texas A&M: 10 commits (1 five-star, 8 four-stars) Oklahoma: 14 commits (1 five-star, 8 four-stars) Texas Tech: 4 commits (1 five-star, 3 four-stars) Georgia: 6 commits (1 five-star, 3 four-stars) Notre Dame: 7 commits (6 four-stars) Miami: 5 commits (4 four-stars) Nebraska: 6 commits (3 four-stars, 3 three-stars) Texas: 6 commits (1 five-star, 1 four-star) Oregon: 5 commits (3 four-stars) Ole Miss: 4 commits (3 four-stars) Alabama: 4 commits (3 four-stars) USC: 4 commits (3 four-stars) Louisville: 8 commits (4 four-stars, 4 three-stars) Florida State: 5 commits (2 four-stars, 3 three-stars) Tennessee: 4 commits (2 four-stars, 2 three-stars) Clemson: 5 commits (2 four-stars, 3 three-stars) Arizona State: 3 commits (1 four-star, 2 three-stars) NC State: 4 commits (1 four-star, 3 three-stars) Michigan: 3 commits (1 four-star, 2 three-stars) Iowa: 3 commits (1 four-star, 2 three-stars) Wisconsin: 4 commits (1 four-star, 3 three-stars) Baylor: 4 commits (1 four-star, 3 three-stars) North Carolina: 3 commits (1 four-star, 2 three-stars) Indiana: 5 commits (1 four-star, 4 three-stars)

Other notable Friday moves included South Carolina landing JUCO offensive tackle Ashton Mozone and Iowa State receiving a commitment from running back Isaiah Hansen.