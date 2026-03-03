4-Star Safety Strongly Suggest Latest Recruiting Prediction May Be Wrong

One of the more common trends in college football recruiting coverage is experts from outlets inserting predictions regarding where they think a player will commit to.

It doesn't always mean that the insider is correct, but at companies such as 247Sports and On3/Rivals, they do keep a tally of how many predictions they get correct. So, while it feels like a low-stakes ordeal, their reputation as an insider is on the line to some degree.

On Monday, two of the most well-respected insiders in college football recruiting, Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong, inserted a prediction in favor of Georgia to land four-star defensive back Jerry Outhouse. When Rivals posted that they have the safety/corner ending up in Athens, he took to the comment section to refute their prediction.

Georgia’s latest Crystal Ball Jerry Outhouse had something to say on IG, thoughts? #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/sFvlykwiWy — Top Tier Georgia (@TopTierUGA) March 2, 2026

A North Crowley product out of Fort Worth, Texas, Outhouse has been heavily linked to the likes of Texas Tech and Oklahoma throughout his process, but the insiders clearly think Kirby Smart and company have made a strong push as of late.

In an interview with DawgsHQ, Outhouse complimented how much effort Georgia has been putting in to land him.

"Coaches really stood out to me, showing me a lot of effort, putting it to me, and how they want me in their program,” Outhouse said to DawgsHQ's Jeremy Johnson. “That really stood out to me as well as the relationship that I have with Coach Donte…They’ve also built good secondaries over there.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For his lone trip to Athens, Outhouse was on hand for Georgia's dominant win over the Texas Longhorns this past season, and raved about the environment when speaking with Johnson.

“That atmosphere was crazy,” Outhouse said. “The way they showed me love was crazy, too. Donte, is a very good guy, a very good coach. I love the way he coaches. I love the way he sees stuff.”

A four-star recruit, Outhouse ranks as the No. 165 player in the country, No. 19 corner and No. 22 player in the state of Texas.

He holds over 40 offers from programs and has taken officials to UCLA, Florida, Texas Tech, Georgia and Arizona State. He is set to announce his highly anticipated commitment on March 6, which will give fans an answer on whether or not Wiltfong and Spiegelman were premature or if Outhouse was simply trying to add a bit more mystery to his recruitment.

If Georgia were to land him, he'd join their No. 5 recruiting class.