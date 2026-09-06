College Football Referees Bluntly Call Out Controversial Decision in Michigan Game

Despite the Big Ten putting out a statement clarifying why their officials added one fateful second to the end of Michigan’s eventual win against Western Michigan, not everybody is buying what the conference is selling.

The core of the Big Ten’s argument? That the official replay system used a direct shot of the Michigan Stadium game clock which showed one second remaining when the ball touched an out-of-bounds player.

Not that this is an argument everyone believes, including former officials themselves.

Big Ten Is Covering Themselves, Ex-Refs Say

“I have been on the phone with several officials and several referees this morning who wanted to make sure that they articulated how much of a CYA [‘cover your ass’] move this is, how big of a pile of garbage that is from the Big Ten,” said college football analyst Josh Pate on his show on Sunday.

The Big Ten robbed Western Michigan and then tried gaslighting the entire country pic.twitter.com/dJfEz8Wf8I — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) September 6, 2026

He went further conveying their view of “how egregious, beyond the pale, horrifically bad the machinations of the way that was handled last night were.”

Does the Big Ten Have a Case?

If you believe what they’re saying about the specific clock they were using, then the video the conference put out does definitely support their claims.

That’s what the conference did, publicly releasing a video of the deliberation between officials where they debated when a Western Michigan defensive player made contact with the Michigan pass and how much time was remaining on the clock they were watching.

Video of the Big Ten's review process here: pic.twitter.com/uxr3lblCKb — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 6, 2026

Because the Big Ten was using its own precisely calibrated, synchronized camera feed that was independent of the stadium’s scoreboard and live TV graphic, they essentially created a timeline that only existed inside their replay booth and overruled the clock that everyone else saw.

To fans, analysts, and enraged Western Michigan players and supporters, it felt as though the Big Ten quite literally “found” a second from thin air to keep Michigan’s hopes alive.

How We Got Here

Michigan was down, apparently out, and its quarterback could do nothing. His last-ditch heave sailed out the back of the end zone with the clock on the broadcast reading zero.

A massive upset for Western Michigan at the Big House, right? Wrong. Big Ten officials talked it over, added one second to the game, and Bryce Underwood made the most of it, launching a bomb that was miraculously caught to give the Wolverines a sigh of relief.

It’s not a story that many people watching the game will believe, but it’s what Michigan fans will accept as gospel, and that college football officialdom has taken as fact.