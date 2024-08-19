College football rule changes 2024: What you need to know
The major decision-makers in college football are looking to make the game look a little more like the NFL going forward, and to that end have brought about some notable rule changes that will go into effect as a historic 2024 season gets underway this week.
For the first time ever, we'll see a two-minute warning implemented in college football, while quarterbacks will be able to receive direct communications inside their helmet, among other key changes around who can be involved in coaching during practices and games.
College football rule changes in 2024
Two minute warning
Double two minute warnings have come to college football at the end of each half, towards the end of the second quarter and the end of the fourth quarter.
Teams will not be given additional timeouts, and consecutive timeouts have been outlawed, meaning teams will not be able to "ice" kickers anymore. Nor is a head coach able to signal a timeout before an offensive or defensive snap if his team is coming out of one during the previous play.
There is also a change to untimed down situations. The first and third quarters will no longer be extended by an untimed down after a defensive penalty.
Instead, that penalty will be assessed to begin the next quarter.
Horse collar tackle expanded
NCAA officials expanded their horse collar tackle rules starting this season. Previously, defensive players were only allowed to execute such takedowns when inside the tackle box.
Now, the horse collar tackle has been made illegal at any point on the field, including inside the tackle box, and will result in a 15-yard penalty against the tackling team.
In-helmet communications
For the first time in college football history, coaches will be able to speak directly to designated players through a radio built into their helmets, a move that could help speed up the time between plays.
The comms will be turned off 15 seconds before the end of the play clock and the player who has the communication from the sideline will have a green dot on his helmet.
Tablets on the sideline
Teams now have the ability to view in-game video on tablets when working on the sideline, although they are still forbidden from viewing highlights from previous games or practices.
The permitted videos include images from the live broadcast feed and camera angles from the coach's sideline and the coach's end zone.
Teams are limited to 18 tablets in the coaching booth, on the sideline, and in the locker room, combined.
Tablets cannot be connected to other devices to project larger images, and they cannot include analytics or live data. All personnel are allowed to view the tablets.
Expanded roles for analysts
College football teams are no longer restricted in the number of analysts they can have actively coaching players during practice or during games.
That's a big boost for larger programs who can afford to bring on more analysts, and for smaller schools who want their existing analysts to expand their influence and provide in-game coaching advice to players.
