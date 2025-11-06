College Football HQ

Jon Gruden among the favorites to be named coach of major college football program

Jon Gruden continues to be floated in college football rumors as a potential top candidate in the coaching carousel.

Jonathan Adams

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks onto the field before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jon Gruden's career has been defined by the NFL, but rumors continue to swirl that the coach wants a fresh start at the collegiate level. Not just rumors, but Gruden has admitted he would like to coach a college program.

"The only reason I really came here is I want to coach again," Gruden explained during an Aug. appearance with the Georgia football team, per CBS Sports. "I'm being honest with you, I do not (expletive), either. I want to coach again. I'd die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would (expletive) love it."

Kalshi, a predictive odds market for sports and current events, has Gruden listed among the favorites at several current Power 4 college football openings. Gruden has let his affinity for the SEC be known, could the longtime coach be a fit at Arkansas?

Gruden is listed at fifth in the odds with a 11% chance to be named the next Arkansas coach. Memphis' Ryan Silverfield is a slight favorite on the field at 24%. Additional favorites include Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn (20%), Tulane's Jon Sumrall (19%) and Arkansas interim head coach Bobby Petrino (19%).

Here's what you need to know about Gruden's potential return to coaching.

Jon Gruden is also among the favorites to be named Stanford's next coach

Stanford is also in the market for a new leader with Frank Reich agreeing to be the team's interim coach for 2025. Gruden has solid odds to land the Stanford gig as well.

The coach turned Barstool Sports analyst is second in the odds at 10%, per Kalshi. Despite having the interim label, Reich is a heavy favorite to return in 2026 at 35%.

Arkansas' top coaching candidates include Memphis' Ryan Silverfield, USF's Alex Golesh and Minnesota's PJ Fleck

Arkansas could still opt for a more traditional approach rather than taking a swing at Gruden. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Minnesota's PJ Fleck is a name to watch in Fayetteville.

"One sitting Power Four head coach to know in this search is Minnesota’s PJ Fleck," Nakos wrote on Oct. 23. "The former Western Michigan head coach is 63–41 in nine seasons with the Golden Gophers, winning five bowl games. His name was previously tied to the past UCLA coaching search.

"Two Group of Six head coaches continue to come up in conversations with sources around this search in Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield and USF’s Alex Golesh."  

