Insider dishes on Bill Belichick's uncertain future at North Carolina amid rumors

Will North Carolina fire Bill Belichick? Find out the latest news on Belichick's future at North Carolina.

Jonathan Adams

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
The Bill Belichick era at North Carolina is now off to an underwhelming 2-5 start. Questions continue to hover about Belichick's future at Chapel Hill and college football in general.

The good news for the Tar Heels is that the team is starting to look a bit more competitive. North Carolina narrowly lost 17-16 to Virginia in overtime. On3's Pete Nakos reported that North Carolina will stick with Belichick through the rest of the season and evaluate the state of the program during the offseason.

"The Tar Heels lost in overtime Saturday to Virginia, dropping Bill Belichick to 2-5 on the season," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "North Carolina is still winless against Power Four opponents, but sources continue to tell On3 that any decisions about Belichick’s future will not come until the end of the season."

Bill Belichick's buyout at North Carolina is estimated to top $20 million

If North Carolina does eventually cut ties with Belichick, what would the Tar Heels owe the coach? North Carolina inked Belichick to a five-year, $50 million contract, but the challenge is the first three seasons are guaranteed.

The Tar Heels would owe Belichick a buyout of more than $20 million if the program opts to move on from the coach, per CBS Sports. A more ideal scenario for North Carolina may be for Belichick to take a media job or return to the NFL.

Bill Belichick would owe North Carolina $1 million if the coach leaves Chapel Hill

Belichick would owe North Carolina $1 million if he bolts Chapel Hill before his deal ends. This buyout amount dropped from $10 million on June 1.

North Carolina's upcoming schedule presents some opportunities for Belichick to add a few more wins. Yet, none are guaranteed as the Tar Heels finish the season at Syracuse, vs. Stanford, at Wake Forest, vs. Duke and at NC State.

