LSU predicted to name controversial $63 million college football coach as new HC
LSU is among the high-profile college football programs looking for a new head coach after firing Brian Kelly. Florida and Penn State are also featured in the notable vacancies with the top programs being linked to some of the same coveted candidates.
There are already four SEC programs searching for a new head coach with LSU, Florida, Auburn and Arkansas among those looking through Linkedin resumes. As LSU searches for a coach to replace Kelly, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin appears to be in the middle of an intense battle between LSU and Florida.
There is also the chance that Kiffin could opt to remain at Ole Miss given the coach has already transformed the Rebels into a College Football Playoff contender.
Let's dive into how Kiffin and LSU's future could be intertwined.
LSU predicted to hire Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin
PFF's Max Chadwick offered predictions for all the major college football coaching vacancies. The analyst projects that Kiffin will ultimately choose LSU over Ole Miss and Florida.
"Lane Kiffin is the belle of the ball in this coaching carousel, as his name has been linked to the LSU, Florida and even New York Giants vacancies," Chadwick wrote on Nov. 14. "While it’s certainly possible that he remains at Ole Miss, he did recently give an eye-opening answer at a press conference when describing what makes a coaching job attractive:
“'The size of stadiums, traditions, Heismans and national championships. Then your location to talent.'
"LSU fits that description to a T and is arguably a top-five job in the sport," Chadwick added. "Kiffin’s family was also spotted in both Baton Rouge and Gainesville recently, fueling rumors that he may be on his way out. If Kiffin does decide to leave Oxford, this is the most attractive (college) job on the market."
Could drama at LSU derail the Tigers' chances to land Lane Kiffin?
The current political drama surrounding LSU cannot be helping the program's chances to land Kiffin. Although, Kiffin has never been one to shy away from attention.
In case you missed it, the LSU governor was involved in the firing of Kelly and been vocal amid the early stages of the coaching search. There is also the lawsuit between Kelly and LSU over his buyout.
By the way, LSU and athletic director Scott Woodward also "parted ways" days after the program cut ties with Kelly. Florida could end up having the edge over LSU in the Kiffin sweepstakes just by remaining quiet.
Lane Kiffin's involvement in college football coaching carousel draws backlash amid historic Ole Miss run
Kiffin may be the hottest name in the college football coaching carousel, but he is not without his critics. Ole Miss is in the midst of a potential run to the College Football Playoff and all anyone can discuss is Kiffin's future.
Kiffin has framed this as a media narrative, but the Ole Miss coach continues to do interviews, drawing even more attention to his uncertain future. If the goal is to win a national championship, Kiffin already has a chance to do that this season with the Rebels.
Yet, the ongoing rumors continue to put Ole Miss' historic run in peril. Multiple reports indicate Kiffin's family took visits to Florida and LSU this week amid the SEC rivals' courtship of the coach.
Time will tell how the Kiffin saga will play out with three SEC programs all eagerly awaiting the coach's decision. Kiffin is making an estimated $9 million annually at Ole Miss on a contract that runs through 2031.