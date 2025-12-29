Touted All-Conference playmaker to enter college football transfer portal

The college football transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, but there are plenty of touted players who have already announced their intentions to test the waters. An all-conference tight end is the latest to reveal his decision to enter the portal.

As a reminder, a player can enter the portal and still remain with his current team. New Mexico tight end Dorian Thomas plans to enter the transfer portal, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The news comes following Thomas' breakout season which earned the playmaker first-team All-Mountain West honors.

New Mexico TE Dorian Thomas (@DThomass19) continues to make an impact for the Lobos week in and week out.



That didn't change against Boise State on Saturday — Thomas hauled in 4 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

"New Mexico first-team All-Mountain West tight end Dorian Thomas is entering the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports," Zenitz detailed in a post on X on Monday. "The 6-foot-4, 240-pound sophomore ranked third nationally among tight ends this year with 56 catches."

Here's what you need to know about the latest college football news ahead of the transfer portal opening.

Thomas began his career at Arizona but failed to record a catch for the Wildcats during his three appearances in 2024. The tight end posted 56 receptions for 560 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 with New Mexico.

New Mexico first-team all-conference tight end Dorian Thomas plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @Hayesfawcett3 and I for @On3sports.



He posted 56 catches for 560 yards and 4 TDs in 2025.

As a touted recruit from Kentridge High School (Washington) in the 2023 class, Thomas drew interest from Oregon State and Arizona State among others before signing with Arizona.

The playmaker joins a growing list of tight ends expected to enter the portal in the coming days. Iowa State's Benjamin Brahmer, USC's Walker Lyons and Florida State's Randy Pittman are among the notable tight ends who are expected to join Thomas in the portal.