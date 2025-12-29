Touted All-Conference playmaker to enter college football transfer portal
The college football transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, but there are plenty of touted players who have already announced their intentions to test the waters. An all-conference tight end is the latest to reveal his decision to enter the portal.
As a reminder, a player can enter the portal and still remain with his current team. New Mexico tight end Dorian Thomas plans to enter the transfer portal, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
The news comes following Thomas' breakout season which earned the playmaker first-team All-Mountain West honors.
"New Mexico first-team All-Mountain West tight end Dorian Thomas is entering the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports," Zenitz detailed in a post on X on Monday. "The 6-foot-4, 240-pound sophomore ranked third nationally among tight ends this year with 56 catches."
Here's what you need to know about the latest college football news ahead of the transfer portal opening.
New Mexico TE Dorian Thomas ranked third among college football tight ends with 56 receptions
Thomas began his career at Arizona but failed to record a catch for the Wildcats during his three appearances in 2024. The tight end posted 56 receptions for 560 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 with New Mexico.
As a touted recruit from Kentridge High School (Washington) in the 2023 class, Thomas drew interest from Oregon State and Arizona State among others before signing with Arizona.
The playmaker joins a growing list of tight ends expected to enter the portal in the coming days. Iowa State's Benjamin Brahmer, USC's Walker Lyons and Florida State's Randy Pittman are among the notable tight ends who are expected to join Thomas in the portal.
Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.Follow JonDAdams