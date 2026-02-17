College Football Insider Predicts Landing Spot for Uber-Talented 5-Star Recruit

The recruiting trail is ever-changing in college football. The impossible becomes possible, especially with the introduction of Name, Image, and Likeness and the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In recent years, reclassifying up a grade has been a popular avenue for recruits to leap to the next level even quicker. Just last season, 17-year-old Malachi Toney became a starter for the Miami Hurricanes after choosing to move from the 2026 to the 2025 class.

That move clearly paid off as Toney now looks like one of the game's rising stars.

Who will be the next player to turn the springboard into success?

Back in November, five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou announced his decision to reclassify from the 2028 class to the 2027 cycle. At the time, Fakatou was regarded as the No. 1 recruit in the field in 2028.

Despite being younger than his peers, Fakatou holds offers from nearly all of the top programs in the country. A recruiting insider recently took a stab at projecting Fakatou's future home.

Five-Star Recruit Predicted To Land With 11-Time National Champion

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, left, celebrates with wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) after a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fakatou is coming off a dominant sophomore campaign at Orange Lutheran High School, putting him on the wishlist of the nation's elite.

Earlier this week, Rivals' Adam Gorney made predictions for some of the most highly-regarded uncommitted prospects on the West Coast. Gorney tabbed Fakatou to land with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Though Fakatou's former primary recruiter at Notre Dame, Al Washington, left for the Miami Dolphins, he's been establishing a bond with new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge. Gorney noted that Fakatou has said "he just feels different at Notre Dame" more than once.

The Fighting Irish have turned into a recruiting stalwart under head coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame has landed five consecutive top-15 classes, including a No. 6 finish in the 2026 cycle.

It can't hurt that the program has won 11 national championships and recently appeared in the title game just over a year ago. Notre Dame has also had nine defensive linemen drafted in the last ten years, including Sheldon Day.

Since the New Year, Fakatou has added offers from Florida and Virginia Tech. He visited Notre Dame, Penn State, BYU, Texas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Arizona State during the fall.

Last fall, Fakatou totaled 69 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections, and 8 blocked field goals.

Fakatou has a rare blend of size and athleticism that he backs up with ample explosiveness. He will likely settle in along the interior but has the flexibility to earn snaps off the edge as well.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound defender is regarded as the No. 29 overall prospect, the No. 2 DL, and the No. 2 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

