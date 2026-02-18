All-Conference QB Named Top Transfer Addition For College Football Playoff Program

There's nothing to do except embrace the unexpected changes that come to college football each year.

The popularity of the NCAA Transfer Portal has brought plenty of chaos to the sport, and it means thousands of players will routinely be making their way to new programs.

That includes some of the sports' biggest stars, not just castaways, creating plenty of drama and storylines to pick at leading up to the 2026 season.

Former Cincinnati standout quarterback Brendan Sorsby was one of the many players to find a new home this offseason, landing at Texas Tech. To no surprise, he's expected to make a big impact for the Red Raiders as the program tries to work its way back to the College Football Playoff.

Star QB Brendan Sorsby Named No. 1 Offseason Addition For Texas Tech

Sorsby was one of the most desired signal-callers in the portal, earning interest from multiple schools that are big-time spenders. Ultimately, he stuck around in the Big 12 to spend his final season at Texas Tech.

In his second year as the starting quarterback at Cincinnati, Sorsby blossomed into one of the best players in the country. He completed 207/336 passes for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns to 5 interceptions while rushing 100 times for 580 yards and 9 more scores. Sorsby was named second-team all-conference for his performance.

ESPN's Max Olson recently took a stab at identifying the top transfer addition for each ranked team. It's not a shock that Texas Tech's hopes land firmly on Sorsby's shoulders.

"The Red Raiders were determined to add the best available quarterback when the portal opened in January and succeeded in beating out Lane Kiffin and LSU for Sorsby, ESPN's No. 1-ranked transfer QB," Olson wrote.

"The second-team All-Big 12 performer finished with a top-10 QBR (81.4) last season while throwing for 2,800 yards, rushing for 580, and scoring 36 total TDs in his second year as the Bearcats' starter," Olson continued. "Sorsby considered going pro before opting to join the defending Big 12 champs to try to lead them on another run to the College Football Playoff."

Backed by one of the most expensive rosters in college football, Texas Tech won the Big 12 Championship and advanced to the playoffs last season. However, offensive woes bit the Red Raiders in a 23-0 loss to Oregon in the Orange Bowl as quarterback Behren Morton threw 2 interceptions, compiling just 137 passing yards.

Texas Tech's investment in Sorsby should alleviate that issue as the program now has a potential Heisman contender under center.

During his college career, Sorsby has completed 594/968 passes for 7,208 yards with 60 touchdowns to 19 interceptions. He's added 320 rushes for 1,295 yards and 22 more scores.

Sorby will make his return to Cincinatti as an opponent on October 24.

