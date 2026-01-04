Multiple historic college football teams push to land $5 million QB as rumors intensify

The college football transfer portal just opened on Jan. 2, but there could be a bidding war already brewing for several star quarterbacks. While the College Football Playoff will soon crown a champion, several contenders are battling for new signal-callers.

All eyes continue to be on Lane Kiffin to see what the controversial coach's first move at quarterback will be at LSU. Kiffin and the Tigers have been linked to several star quarterbacks, and it appears the SEC program is in good company.

Arizona State star Sam Leavitt is one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal. As the portal opened, Leavitt was heavily linked to Kentucky. Leavitt has also been connected to Texas Tech and LSU.

The star quarterback is visiting Texas Tech after a stop at Kentucky, per On3's Pete Nakos.

"After visiting Kentucky, sources tell On3 that the Arizona State transfer quarterback is expected at Texas Tech today," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "Oregon, Miami and LSU remain other schools to monitor."

Arizona State QB Sam Levitt could command a $5 million NIL deal with LSU, Texas Tech and Kentucky showing interest

Whoever lands Leavitt should be prepared to pay a premium. Leavitt's projected NIL value is $3.1 million, per On3. Nakos previously reported that Leavitt could command as much as $5 million from his next team.

Kenny Dillingham on Sam Leavitt's future status at ASU:



"I'm gonna leave that to Sam's team...I love Sam. Sam grew so much here....Whatever his future holds, I wish him nothing but the best...I'm very very confident that we're gonna have really really good QB at Arizona State." pic.twitter.com/rIh9wvQBq5 — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) December 8, 2025

"He entered the 2025 season with Heisman hopes before missing the second half of the season with an injury," Nakos detailed on Dec, 29. "He’s expected to be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the portal, commanding $3 to $5 million."

LSU and Texas Tech have also been linked to Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby in college football transfer portal

Texas Tech and LSU are both in the market for new quarterbacks. The two college football powers appear to have their eyes on some of the same signal-callers in the transfer portal.

Both programs have also been linked to Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby. The transfer portal star has visited both Texas Tech and LSU.

"Sorsby arrived Friday night for a visit at Texas Tech, spending time with the coaching staff before departing Saturday night for LSU," Nakos reported on Saturday.

"Sources tell On3 that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis spent Saturday with the Rebels prepping for the College Football Playoff semifinal and has now flown back to Baton Rouge to meet with Sorsby. It shows just how much attention and effort Lane Kiffin is putting into landing Sorsby."

Texas Tech struggled offensively against Oregon while failing to score as the Red Raiders were eliminated from the College Football Playoff. One thing is certain, few programs have as deep of pockets as Texas Tech has in NIL resources. Meanwhile, Kiffin is looking to retool his new SEC program in hopes the Tigers can make the CFP in 2026.