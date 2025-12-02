Lane Kiffin has insane perks on top of his $91M LSU contract including private jet
Lane Kiffin was introduced as the new head coach of the LSU Tigers after a messy divorce from the Ole Miss Rebels. Now, more hidden details of his insane contract are coming out that reveal some awesome perks included.
The 50-year-old coach jumped schools for a 7-year-deal worth $91 million with incentive bonuses built in and an insane buyout clause.
LSU is even paying his College Football Playoff bonuses up to $1 million should the Rebels win a national title.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry takes shot at angry Ole Miss fans as dad greeted at LSU
While he could’ve gotten similar money to stay at Oxford, Mississippi, Kiffin chose Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is bringing his family with him.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's famous Ole Miss dog Juice hotly debated if he's going to LSU too
And they’ll be able to go lots of places with him given the perks outlined in his contract.
Included in those perks are the following:
1. 65 hours of private-jet time per year for personal use. Unused hours roll over to next year.
2. Temporary housing for 90 days (while relocating) provided by LSU.
3. Courtesy vehicle(s).
4. Private suite and priority-level tickets for all LSU football games for him/family/guests.
5. Club membership
6. Family and guest travel covered for recruiting or other program-related travel.
8. Private or first-class air travel for recruiting or program-related events.
9. An undisclosed relocation incentive
10. Home-sale loss protection: If he sells his Oxford home at a loss, LSU will cover up to $500,000 of the difference. He bought it for $2.89 M in 2019.
Those are some awesome perks included in the deal. Ole Miss fans may be angry over it all, but Kiffin made a move he feels is best for him and his family.
