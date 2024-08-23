College football may eliminate spring transfer portal: report
The NCAA may soon eliminate the spring transfer portal in college football, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee has proposed the change to the Division I Council, which will hold a virtual meeting in September and an in-person meeting in October, per the report.
If the proposal is passed, then football players would be limited to just the 30-day window in December and January with which to use the transfer portal, effective immediately.
As of right now, college football has two transfer portal windows, the winter period in December and January and the second window after spring practice, a crucial time on the calendar when players more fully realize their place on rosters and may wish to make a change.
Over the last two years, the college football transfer portal window has changed from being 60 days to 45 days, and this move would decrease the number even further, allowing players just 30 days in the year to test the sport's free agency market.
The proposal to abolish the spring transfer portal window has the support of Power Four conference commissioners, in addition to the American Football Coaches Association, the report revealed.
Players who want to transfer outside a designated transfer portal window would need a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility at their new school.
As it stands currently, the upcoming winter transfer window will be open from Mon., Dec. 9, 2024 until it closes again on Tues., Jan. 7, 2025.
Should this proposal to ban the spring window not be passed, the current forthcoming spring transfer portal window is scheduled to open on April 16, 2025 and close on April 30, 2025.
