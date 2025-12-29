Major college football programs ‘battling’ for 2,800-yard QB in transfer portal

The transfer portal window opens officially on Friday, bringing a flood of talent to the open market. While thousands of players will seek new homes between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16, the spotlight burns brightest on the quarterback position. Programs desperate for immediate offensive firepower are prepared to engage in high-stakes bidding wars to secure proven starters.

Market valuations for top-tier signal-callers have skyrocketed. Sources indicate that elite passers now command deals ranging from $3 million to $5 million, a significant jump from previous seasons. With the spring window eliminated, teams possess only one opportunity to lock in their starters for the upcoming campaign, adding urgency to every negotiation.

One specific veteran playmaker has emerged as a primary target for multiple contending programs. This dual-threat standout recently informed his current staff of his intention to explore options while awaiting feedback on his professional prospects. His combination of production and experience has drawn interest from general managers across the country who view him as a potential missing piece for a championship run.

Brendan Sorsby draws interest from Texas Tech, others

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby has officially become one of the most coveted players available. Sorsby informed Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield that he intends to enter the portal while he awaits his NFL draft grade. The redshirt junior is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign where he threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

His decision to test the waters has immediately alerted major programs. Reports link the 6-foot-3, 235-pound passer to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Indiana Hoosiers and LSU Tigers, according to ESPN's Max Olson.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) passed for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns and added another 580 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Sorsby fits the modern mold of a dual-threat creator. In addition to his passing numbers, he rushed for 580 yards and nine touchdowns this season. His career totals now sit at 7,208 passing yards and 60 aerial scores alongside 22 rushing touchdowns.

This production has resulted in a soaring NIL valuation. On3 currently values the Texas native at roughly $2.4 million, though the demand for elite quarterback play could push his market price even higher.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper currently ranks the Cincinnati standout as the No. 7 quarterback prospect for the upcoming draft. However, with several passers ahead of him expected to return to school, Sorsby faces a choice between professional development or another lucrative year in college. He confirmed he will not participate in the postseason to preserve his health for the next steps in his career.

The Bearcats will face the Navy Midshipmen in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

