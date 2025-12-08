College football team accepts bowl game bid during first season in FBS

The jump from FBS to FCS football does not come without its obstacles.

Not only are teams facing tougher competition with the transition, but even a successful first FBS season may not lead to a postseason berth. Georgia Southern, Appalachian State, James Madison, and UTSA are among the programs to make the jump, win six or more games and still miss a bowl in their first FBS season.

Such will not be the case for Delaware, one of two new additions to Conference USA in 2025. The Blue Hens (6-6, 4-4) have accepted a bid to play Louisiana (6-6, 5-3) in the 68 Ventures Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Dec. 17 (8:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN).

The Blue Hens released an announcement on social media following their acceptance of the bid.

The Blue Hens opened their 2025 season with a contest against FCS Delaware State (W, 35-17) in Delaware Stadium. Other non-conference matchups include trips to Colorado (L, 31-7) and Wake Forest (L, 52-14) and a matchup with Connecticut (W, 44-41).

Delaware compiled a 3-1 home record in Conference USA, with wins over Middle Tennessee (31-28), Louisiana Tech (25-24) and UTEP (61-31). A loss to Western Kentucky (27-24) was the lone blemish for the Blue Hens in Delaware Stadium.

The Blue Hens finished Conference USA play 1-3 on the road in 2025. The lone win was at Florida International (38-16) in Pitbull Stadium. The losses came in trips to Jacksonville State (38-25), Liberty (59-30), and Sam Houston (26-23).

Delaware is one of seven bowl-eligible teams in Conference USA. The other six teams are Kennesaw State (10-3, 7-1), Jacksonville State (8-5, 7-1), Western Kentucky (8-4, 6-2), Louisiana Tech (7-5, 5-3), Florida International (7-5, 5-3) and Missouri State (7-5, 5-3).

Missouri State is the other new addition Conference USA made in 2025. The Bears accepted a bid to play Arkansas State (6-6, 5-3) in the inaugural Xbox Bowl in Frisco, Texas, on Dec. 18 (9 p.m. EDT, ESPN2).