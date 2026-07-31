College Football's Top 25 Most Important Players: No. 5 WR Malachi Toney, Miami

Malachi Toney led all of FBS in catches as a true freshman and carried Miami to the national title game. Now the Hurricanes have built their entire 2026 offense around him.

Miami spent the offseason adding a starting quarterback, a 1,000-yard transfer receiver and a full new supporting cast.

Every piece was assembled around one player who was still a teenager when the season ended. Most would argue Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is college football's receiver and best players. Look for Toney to have something to say about that this season.

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No. 5: Malachi Toney, WR, Miami Hurricanes

Toney arrived in Coral Gables at 17 years old and turned in the best freshman receiving season in Miami history. He caught 109 passes, which led all of FBS. His 1,211 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns both led the ACC.

He set Miami single-season records for receptions and receiving yards, and he matched a school single-game mark with 13 catches against Pittsburgh.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toney announced himself in the first game of his career.

In Miami's 27-24 win over Notre Dame to open the 2025 season, the true freshman caught a touchdown pass in front of a national television audience. Miami jumped Notre Dame for the final College Football Playoff spot because of that win, then rode Toney to the national championship game before falling to Indiana 27-21.

Malachi Toney preseason honors, Heisman recognition

Toney was a second-team Associated Press All-American as a freshman and is one of three returning wide receivers from that team, which sets up a season-long chase for the Biletnikoff Award against Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.

His freshman production put him in the Heisman Trophy conversation, rare air for a non-quarterback. CBS Sports named him one of six Heisman dark horses for 2026 and the only non-quarterback on that list, although Smith wasn't on the list as he's widely considered a favorite for the award, not a dark horse.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates with family and friends after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toney is also on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27 alongside Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, and enters the game as its No. 2-rated wide receiver.

Not every ballot recognized him. Toney was left off the Preseason ACC Player of the Year ballot. Yes, you read that correctly; he wasn't even an option, an omission that drew attention given his freshman numbers. New quarterback Darian Mensah was listed instead and was given the distinction.

What Mario Cristobal, Miami teammates say about Malachi Toney

Miami did not bring Toney to ACC Media Days in Charlotte, so reporters instead asked his coach and teammates about him. Head coach Mario Cristobal heaped praise upon his star wideout.

"All you can really say is that guy is special. I've never seen anything like him. Normally, a receiver with his talent and production is a diva. He's the total opposite. He produces at a high level, and he only becomes hungrier to get better, work harder, and somehow he gets more humble. He can do it all." Cristobal said.

Mensah, who transferred from Duke to throw him the ball, described what makes Toney hard to defend.

"On the field he is so quick in short areas and efficient with his movements. He is the rare receiver that can break the ankle of a defender with the most subtle juke. Defensive players are scared to go at him full speed because he will make them look silly," Mensah said.

Cristobal also noted a physical change. He said Toney added 12 pounds of muscle this offseason and is faster and more explosive than he was as a freshman.

Why Malachi Toney matters so much to Miami in 2026

Miami reached the national championship game and then rebuilt its offense around Toney. The Hurricanes brought in Mensah from Duke after he threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns and led the Blue Devils to an ACC title. They added Duke transfer Cooper Barkate, a 1,000-yard receiver, to line up opposite Toney, and they return 1,000-yard running back Mark Fletcher Jr. in the backfield.

The pieces around him raise his ceiling. Toney played most of his freshman year alongside Carson Beck in a run-heavy scheme that limited his route tree.

Malachi Toney delivered when Miami needed him most. 🙌🔥



His clutch 36-yard touchdown against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl helped cement one of the biggest wins in recent Canes history.



🌴 36 days away until @canesfootball



(🎥: @espn) pic.twitter.com/Ux2voubsge — Ibis Media (@IbisMediaCo) July 30, 2026

Mensah's arm opens up the deep passing game that Beck's offense mostly left on the table, and Barkate on the other side makes it harder for defenses to double Toney.

Miami has not had a Heisman winner since Gino Torretta in 1992 and has not won a national title since 2001. Toney is the player the program is counting on to end both droughts. The Hurricanes open the season on the road at Stanford on Sept. 4 before the schedule builds toward a November road trip to Notre Dame, a rematch of the game Toney helped win a year ago.