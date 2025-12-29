College football world reacts to Marcus Freeman's NFL decision

The college football coaching carousel has officially come to a halt after a chaotic cycle that began in September. The last vacancy was taken by former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Friday at Michigan.

While no vacancies exist in the FBS level of college football, the coaching searches are underway in the NFL. At least two different NFL organizations will look for new head coaches, and more could join their number when the regular season concludes on Sunday.

One name that had been heavily linked with a head coaching vacancy was Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman with the New York Giants. Oddsmakers increased the odds of Freeman's potential departure after Notre Dame announced it was opting out of bowl games following its exclusion from the 2025 College Football Playoff.

Despite all the outside noise, Freeman announced his decision to stay with the Fighting Irish, turning down all potential NFL opportunities for 2026.

The leap from college football to the NFL, though not unprecedented, is a challenge for some of the very best college football coaches. Urban Meyer, Nick Saban and Steve Spurrier have all tried their hands at NFL jobs in the last 25 years and were out of their post within two seasons.

Had Freeman decided to leave South Bend for the Giants, he would have been the first coach to do so in two seasons. Jim Harbaugh's departure from Michigan for the Chargers in the 2024 offseason was the last from college to the NFL.

Since the move was uncommon, it sparked a discourse on social media about both Freeman's future and the next move for NFL franchises with Freeman off the board. Pundits around the college football and NFL media landscapes reacted to Freeman's decision on Monday.

Marcus Freeman continually came up on favorite coaching candidates list from execs in recent months. Will be interesting to see if some teams considering moving on from a coach wait a year if their perceived better candidate isn't out there. A question for AFC North teams & more. https://t.co/X5Wqy5dvPb — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 29, 2025

Marcus Freeman’s decision to remain at Notre Dame and spurn the NFL (at least for 2026) is significant to the upcoming firing-and-hiring cycle. Freeman would have been a very intriguing candidate to any NFL team with a vacancy or considering a change. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 29, 2025

Freeman worked his way up the college football coaching ranks as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach with stops at Kent State, Purdue and Cincinnati before Notre Dame hired him for the same role in 2021. When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for the head coaching vacancy at LSU in the 2022 offseason, the Fighting Irish promoted Freeman to head coach.

Notre Dame has amassed a 43-12 record in Freeman's four seasons as its head coach. Freeman guided the Fighting Irish on a College Football Playoff run in 2024 that featured wins over Indiana (27-17), Georgia (23-10) and Penn State (27-24) en route to a national championship appearance.