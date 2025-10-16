'College GameDay' Announces Celebrity Guest Picker for Georgia-Ole Miss
ESPN's flagship show 'College GameDay' is headed back to Athens, GA, for a massive SEC matchup between No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 9 Georgia.
It's the 42nd appearance for the Bulldogs, tied for the fourth-most among all teams. The show made an appearance in Knoxville for Georgia's thrilling win over Tennessee on September 13, making it the Bulldogs' second appearance on the show this season. This will be the sixth appearance for Ole Miss on the show.
This is the show's second trip to Athens for a matchup between these two programs. In 2023, College GameDay broadcast live from Georgia's campus as the Bulldogs dominated the Rebels in a 52-17 win in Week 11.
On Thursday, the show announced this week's celebrity guest picker will be three-time CMT Music Award winner and country music star Jelly Roll.
Jelly Roll is a four-time Grammy nominee, who has found mainstream success since his transition to country music. He was named the CMA's New Artist of the Year in 2023, along with being nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.
On the field, Ole Miss has a chance to make history with a win over the Bulldogs. If the Rebels win, they would be 7-0 for only the third time in the past 60 years, along with being 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2014.
Georgia leads the all-time series 33-13-1, which featured a 10-game winning streak from 1997 to 2012. Ole Miss won last year's meeting, stunning the Bulldogs in Oxford in a 28-10 win. The Rebels have also not won in Athens since 1996.
Ole Miss enters the game 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the SEC, led by breakout star Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback. The Division II transfer has completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,286 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 281 yards and three scores on the ground.
Georgia has won back-to-back games since an upset loss to Alabama earlier this season. The Bulldogs are 5-1, 3-1 in the SEC, needing a win to keep pace in the competitive SEC Championship race. Last week, the Bulldogs mounted a second-half comeback against Auburn, escaping with a 20-10 win.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC. The Bulldogs are currently 7.5-point favorites over the Rebels, according to ESPN Bet.