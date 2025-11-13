Joel Klatt picks winner of Oklahoma-Alabama in important SEC matchup
Oklahoma-Alabama, Joel Klatt says, is about matchups. On his Week 12 picks show, Klatt called No. 11 Oklahoma "a really bad matchup for Alabama," pointing to a front that can "get after the quarterback," and a secondary that has limited big plays. He still stopped short of an upset call in Tuscaloosa. "Give me Alabama in a thriller, 24-21... Oklahoma covers the five and a half," Klatt said.
The stage is set for Saturday, Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC from Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide enter No. 4 in the CFP rankings with an 8-1 record. Oklahoma arrives 7-2 and No. 11 in the committee rankings.
Klatt's outlook leans on what Oklahoma does best. He said the Sooners are "number three in the country in sacks" and "number one in the SEC in yards per attempt allowed." That level of pressure tends to bother Alabama.
Oklahoma is first nationally in sacks per game at 4.0, and the Sooners are among the nation's top defenses in opponent yards per pass attempt at 6.3, which places them near the top of the SEC leaderboard. Oklahoma is also allowing just 2.5 yards per carry and has given up four rushing touchdowns all season.
Alabama will need to rely on their quarterback who not only has grown into his job, he has taken the offense to new heights. Ty Simpson has thrown for 2,461 yards with 21 touchdowns and one interception, and Alabama has extended its home winning streak to 17, the longest active run in the FBS. Simpson's efficiency is the Tide's north star in a season when the run game has lagged. The offense is putting up 291.2 passing yards per game and 111.9 rushing yards per game through Week 11.
"We're going to know everything we need to know early in the game," Klatt said, arguing Alabama has "typically been good early" and "trailed off late," while Oklahoma's defense can lean on teams as the game progresses. "If you're going to beat Alabama, you've got to present pressure on Ty Simpson," Klatt said. "Well, Oklahoma can do that."
Oklahoma QB John Mateer he has completed 63.8% of his passes with 1,949 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions across eight games. The defense has carried more of the load.

Despite all of that, Klatt drew a line at picking the road upset in Tuscaloosa. He cited Alabama's versatility on offense and the home edge, plus concern about whether Oklahoma can score enough if Simpson gets going. "I will take the points," he said, "but I cannot in good conscience say that Oklahoma is going to go in there and beat Alabama."
