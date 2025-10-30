'College GameDay' announces celebrity guest picker for Utah-Cincinnati
ESPN's "College GameDay" is returning to Salt Lake City on Saturday for the sixth time in its history and first since 2023 as No. 24 Utah hosts No. 16 Cincinnati in a pivotal Big 12 matchup.
Naturally, the celebrity guest picker for the show is a notable Utah alum -- former Utes and longtime NFL quarterback Alex Smith will join the GameDay crew to make score predictions for the biggest games of the day.
This is Smith's first time serving as GameDay's guest picker. For the show's last trip to Salt Lake City, for Utah vs. Oregon in 2023, former Utes wide receiver Steve Smith filled the role.
In 2016, for Utah-Washington, comedian Frank Caliendo was the guest picker; in 2015, for Utah-California, it was Utah Jazz legend John Stockton; and in 2010, for Utah-TCU, it was actor Ty Burrell.
The first time GameDay visited Salt Lake City was in 2004 for Utah-BYU, but the show did not feature celebrity guest pickers until 2009.
Alex Smith starred at Utah from 2002-04, leading the Utes to a 12-0 finish, Fiesta Bowl win and No. 4 final AP ranking in 2004.
He was a first-team All-American and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, and had a long NFL career with the 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders (then Redskins) through the 2020 season, making three Pro Bowls and winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020.
The Utes (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) are 10.5-point favorites Saturday vs. the Bearcats (7-1, 5-0), per ESPN Bet.
Utah is 1-2 in games against ranked opponents this year, losing to Texas Tech and BYU while winning against then-No. 21 Arizona State (which is no longer ranked). The Utes are led by dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier, who has passed for 1,375 yards, 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while rushing for 442 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Cincinnati has won seven straight games since losing by three points in the season opener to Nebraska. The Bearcats have one win over a ranked opponent this year, beating then-No. 14 Iowa State, 38-30, on Oct. 4 (though the Cyclones are no longer ranked).
Cincinnati is led by veteran quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who has passed for 1,843 yards, 20 touchdowns and 1 interception and rushed for 425 yards and 7 scores.
Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. College GameDay starts at 9 a.m. ET.