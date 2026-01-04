College football scout hypes up $3.3 million QB amid interest from major programs

Half the fun of the transfer portal is the endless evaluation. Considering a player in one system and projecting him into possible landing spots can make everything different. It's why a Division II QB and a mildly above average ACC QB can morph into two of the best passers in the nation a season later.

ESPN's Tom Luginbill has scouted QBs for over 20 years at ESPN. Luginbill was once a QB himself and where he once might have spent much of his energy scouting college QBs for the NFL Draft, he's now contemplating the portal college football market increasingly.

Luginbill saw a standout QB he is impressed with in Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby. Luginbill praised Sorsby's "excellent size, arm strength, and mobility." Sorsby also caught Luginbill's attention as a "powerful runner" who "anticipates extremely well and helps players get open with his throws." ESPN ranks Sorsby as the top prospect in the portal and Luginbill terms him "an instinctive player... with elite processing and navigation skills when pressured."

On3 wasn't quite as impressed with Sorsby. While the site's NIL valuation estimator gives Sorsby a hefty $3.3 million valuation, he is ranked No. 15 nationally in the site's transfer portal rankings. That's behind other QBs like Sam Leavitt, Byrum Brown, and Dylan Raiola. 247sports ranks Sorsby second behind only Leavitt.

Of course, the bigger question than whether Sorsby is the best or second-best or even sixth-best portal prospect is where the passer will spend the remainder of his career. Unsurprisingly, that's not very clear either. On3's picks favor Texas Tech while 247's picks favor LSU.

Among the other schools mentioned as possibilities for Sorsby have been LSU and Miami from one expert. Other rumors have circulated that Sorsby will command a payment of over $5 million for his final portal destination.

Sorsby started his collegiate career at Indiana, where he sat in 2022 and split time in 2023 ahead of the hiring of Curt Cignetti. Sorsby passed for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023. He continued to blossom at Cincinnati, throwing for over 5,600 yards and rushing for another 1,000 yards across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In his total college career, Sorsby has thrown for 7,208 yards and 60 touchdowns against 18 interceptions. He's rushed for another 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns. In 2025, Sorsby led the Big 12 in total touchdowns created (36) and yards per passing attempt (9.3).

He's one of the most experienced and talented players in the portal and the evidence of Luginbill's testimony certainly is unlikely to hurt his seven-figure NIL offers. Sorsby may end up pacing the NIL market in 2026.