College GameDay crew unanimously predicts winner of Arizona-Iowa State game
One of the most intriguing battles on the Big 12 slate Saturday is Arizona visiting No. 14-ranked Iowa State in a battle of unbeatens.
The Cyclones (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) have been tested a couple of times already in narrow three-point wins at Kansas State and over rival Iowa (and even in a 24-16 win over Arkansas State), but they continue to find a way to win behind veteran quarterback Rocco Becht (860 passing yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT; 2 rushing TDs). Carson Hansen leads the rushing attack with 252 yards on 4.7 yards per carry.
Arizona (3-0, 0-0), meanwhile, looks to be one of the most improved teams in the conference after going 4-8 last season in coach Brent Brennan's debut. So far, the Wildcats have lopsided wins over Hawaii and Weber State and a 24-17 victory over Kansas State before a bye last week. They're led by veteran quarterback Noah Fifita (712 passing yards, 6 TDs, 0 INT; 3 rushing TDs), while Texas State transfer Ismail Mahdi has sparked the running game with 263 rushing yards on 7.1 yards per carry.
That said, the College GameDay crew was unanimous across the board in picking the Cyclones -- 4.5-point favorites, per ESPN BET -- to win at home. (Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN)
"Arizona's defense is better this year, but not good enough to beat Iowa State," Desmond Howard said
Added Nick Saban: "I just like Rocco Becht. Man, I think this guy is a winner. I think they have a disciplined team, I think they have an experienced team, I think Arizona is a lot better. But I like Iowa State."
The rest of the crew -- including Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and guest picker LaVarr Arrington -- co-signed the pick of Iowa State.
Becht is in his third season as Iowa State's starter, having passed for 3,120 and 3,505 yards the past two seasons with 48 total touchdowns to 17 interceptions and 11 rushing touchdowns.
Arizona, meanwhile, has allowed just 20 total points this season in three games -- tied for sixth nationally in scoring defense (8.7 PPG) after ranking 109th last year (31.8 PPG).
One key injury to note is that Iowa State star cornerback Jeremiah Cooper is not expected to play due to injury, as reported by the Des Moines Register.
The teams did not meet last season in Arizona's debut in the Big 12. In fact, the programs last met on the football field in 1968.