WATCH: BYU Fans Go Berserk After Kicker Wins $3 Million on College GameDay
A college student just turned a single swing of his leg into a $3 million payday on live national television as college football’s Week 7 games prepare to kick off.
Carter Smith, a BYU biology major, drilled a field goal on ESPN’s College GameDay in Provo on Saturday morning and walked away an instant multi-millionaire.
The Record Payout
Smith, wearing a full Spider-Man costume, stepped up for the attempt in front of a raucous BYU crowd. After his first try missed, the College GameDay second-chance ritual kicked in. Smith lined up again, and made himself a GameDay legend.
Pat McAfee’s weekly “Kicking Is Easy” contest has produced bigger and bigger prizes all season. This time, the stakes reached a new high. McAfee put up $1 million of his own money, while two other contributors each added another $1 million, creating a $3 million total for one successful kick.
Who Is Carter Smith?
Smith is a biology major who has said he wants to become a dentist. He became the fourth student this season to convert a kick for seven-figure money in the contest.
Like many of the recent winners, he had limited experience actually kicking a football under pressure. That did not matter once the ball left his foot on the second try.
A Season of Big Moments
The 2026 edition of the kicking contest has already become the most expensive in its short history. Previous winners this fall included students who claimed $1 million and $1.2 million prizes, often with large portions directed to charity.
Saturday’s $3 million total sets a clear new standard. The segment, once a light mid-show diversion, has evolved into one of the most anticipated parts of the GameDay broadcast.
What Comes Next?
Smith now faces the sudden reality of managing a life-changing sum while still navigating classes and career plans.
For the rest of the college football world, the moment simply adds another unforgettable chapter to a season already full of them. One kick, one costume, and $3 million later, a BYU student is the newest face of College GameDay lore.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.