WATCH: BYU Fans Go Berserk After Kicker Wins $3 Million on College GameDay

A college student just turned a single swing of his leg into a $3 million payday on live national television as college football’s Week 7 games prepare to kick off.

Carter Smith, a BYU biology major, drilled a field goal on ESPN’s College GameDay in Provo on Saturday morning and walked away an instant multi-millionaire.

The Record Payout

Smith, wearing a full Spider-Man costume, stepped up for the attempt in front of a raucous BYU crowd. After his first try missed, the College GameDay second-chance ritual kicked in. Smith lined up again, and made himself a GameDay legend.

HE JUST NAILED A FIELD GOAL WORTH $3 MILLION 😱🔥



THE BYU CROWD MOBBED HIM AFTER HITTING FOR 3 MILLY 💰 pic.twitter.com/ywW4PydsGb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2026

Pat McAfee’s weekly “Kicking Is Easy” contest has produced bigger and bigger prizes all season. This time, the stakes reached a new high. McAfee put up $1 million of his own money, while two other contributors each added another $1 million, creating a $3 million total for one successful kick.

Who Is Carter Smith?

Smith is a biology major who has said he wants to become a dentist. He became the fourth student this season to convert a kick for seven-figure money in the contest.

Like many of the recent winners, he had limited experience actually kicking a football under pressure. That did not matter once the ball left his foot on the second try.

A Season of Big Moments

The 2026 edition of the kicking contest has already become the most expensive in its short history. Previous winners this fall included students who claimed $1 million and $1.2 million prizes, often with large portions directed to charity.

Saturday’s $3 million total sets a clear new standard. The segment, once a light mid-show diversion, has evolved into one of the most anticipated parts of the GameDay broadcast.

What Comes Next?

Smith now faces the sudden reality of managing a life-changing sum while still navigating classes and career plans.

For the rest of the college football world, the moment simply adds another unforgettable chapter to a season already full of them. One kick, one costume, and $3 million later, a BYU student is the newest face of College GameDay lore.

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