Who Pays for Pat McAfee's College GameDay Kicking Contest?

Pat McAfee’s kicking contest has become one of the most unpredictable highlights of ESPN’s pregame College GameDay show on Saturday mornings.

Every week, a fan gets the opportunity to attempt a long field goal for a potentially life-changing sum of money. But who actually hands out the cash when the kick goes through the uprights?

Pat McAfee Built the Contest With His Own Money

For the contest’s first three seasons, the answer was primarily McAfee himself.

The former NFL punter turned media personality personally funded the prize money and charitable donations, giving away more than $6 million across his time on the show, according to ESPN’s September 2026 announcement.

The Athletic’s reporting, cited by Sports Illustrated , also emphasized that McAfee wanted the money to come from his own pocket rather than ESPN’s budget.

Home Depot Joins the Funding in 2026

The financial arrangement changed somewhat for the 2026 season. Home Depot, a longtime sponsor of College GameDay, officially joined the kicking contest and agreed to match the amount McAfee puts up each week, according to Front Office Sports.

While McAfee remains central to the giveaway, he no longer has to shoulder the entire financial commitment himself. The partnership also connects the contest to the broader sponsorship ecosystem surrounding ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show.

The new arrangement has already produced a memorable payday. On September 12, 2026, Texas freshman Connor Kecena-Merrell missed his first attempt, which was worth $1 million, but made his second kick for $1.2 million.

McAfee said Kirk Herbstreit and Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey each added $100,000 to increase the second-chance prize. Kecena-Merrell and a designated charity each received $600,000.

Does ESPN Pay, Too?

ESPN broadcasts the contest and provides the national television platform, but the available reporting does not identify ESPN as the primary source of the prize money.

The documented funding comes from McAfee, with Home Depot matching his contributions in 2026 and occasional additional money coming from personalities involved in the show.

The distinction matters because the contest is not simply a network-funded promotional giveaway. McAfee has made his personal generosity part of the attraction, while the sponsorship partnership helps make larger prizes sustainable.

The Bottom Line

Pat McAfee started funding the contest himself back when it began on College GameDay, and Home Depot now matches his weekly contribution. Guest personalities can add money, too.

The result is a viral college football tradition that combines sponsorship, charity and the possibility of an unforgettable payday for one lucky fan.